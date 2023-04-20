Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Australia VPN Brisbane VPN

Get a risk-free Brisbane VPN

Get a Brisbane IP address with ExpressVPN’s secure servers. Enjoy private browsing with no limits. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Get ExpressVPN
#1 Trusted VPN
Best Australia VPN

How to get a Brisbane IP address

Use the best VPN for Brisbane to securely stream TV and sport and keep your online activity private and safe.

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Connect to our Brisbane location.

Get ExpressVPN

Why use a VPN in Brisbane?

Watch content from anywhere: Stairs to an open doorway, representing access.

Stream footy, movies, TV, sport, and more

Watch your favourite Australian TV online with privacy, including channels such as 10 play, 7plus, SBS, and Netflix.* Securely stream sports like AFL, NRL, cricket, Formula 1, and more with ExpressVPN’s robust server network.

Using a VPN can help improve your download speeds for a better streaming experience, especially if your internet provider or network throttles streaming services.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Encrypt your connection: Numbers replaced by random characters on a screen in the light, signifying encryption.

Secure your devices

ExpressVPN will help you connect securely to the internet wherever you are by encrypting all your internet activity. Enjoy browsing and streaming by connecting to a VPN server before going online, especially on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

Your activity online is your business

Australian law requires all telecoms to retain user metadata for up to two years and provide it on demand to government agencies. ExpressVPN always puts your privacy first. You can use a VPN to shield your IP address and encrypt your web traffic so that your browsing data is protected from your ISP and other third parties. We don’t collect any activity or connection logs, and our servers are specifically engineered so that all data is wiped with every reboot.

Unlimited bandwidth - An infinity symbol over an assortment of devices.

Access censored websites anywhere

ExpressVPN gives you an IP address in Brisbane or any one of 94 countries like New Zealand, the UK, the U.S. and more. Unblock sites and services, uncensor content, and enjoy the internet without any limits!

Get ExpressVPN

Download a Brisbane VPN for all your devices

Protect yourself everywhere.

Australia VPN protecting a variety of devices.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

FAQ: Using a Brisbane VPN

Are VPNs legal in Brisbane?
How do I get a Brisbane IP address?
Should I use a VPN if I live in Brisbane?
Should I use a free VPN in Brisbane?
What is the best VPN for Brisbane?

ExpressVPN for all countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Australia or anywhere else in the world.

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Get the best Brisbane VPN risk-free

Try ExpressVPN for Brisbane today. If you’re not 100% satisfied, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

Get ExpressVPN

Choose language