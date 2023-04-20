Get a risk-free Brisbane VPN
How to get a Brisbane IP address
Use the best VPN for Brisbane to securely stream TV and sport and keep your online activity private and safe.
Download the app for your device.
Connect to our Brisbane location.
Why use a VPN in Brisbane?
Stream footy, movies, TV, sport, and more
Watch your favourite Australian TV online with privacy, including channels such as 10 play, 7plus, SBS, and Netflix.* Securely stream sports like AFL, NRL, cricket, Formula 1, and more with ExpressVPN’s robust server network.
Using a VPN can help improve your download speeds for a better streaming experience, especially if your internet provider or network throttles streaming services.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Secure your devices
ExpressVPN will help you connect securely to the internet wherever you are by encrypting all your internet activity. Enjoy browsing and streaming by connecting to a VPN server before going online, especially on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.
Your activity online is your business
Australian law requires all telecoms to retain user metadata for up to two years and provide it on demand to government agencies. ExpressVPN always puts your privacy first. You can use a VPN to shield your IP address and encrypt your web traffic so that your browsing data is protected from your ISP and other third parties. We don’t collect any activity or connection logs, and our servers are specifically engineered so that all data is wiped with every reboot.
Access censored websites anywhere
ExpressVPN gives you an IP address in Brisbane or any one of 94 countries like New Zealand, the UK, the U.S. and more. Unblock sites and services, uncensor content, and enjoy the internet without any limits!
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
FAQ: Using a Brisbane VPN
Are VPNs legal in Brisbane?
Yes, VPNs are legal in all states in Australia, including Queensland.
How do I get a Brisbane IP address?
It’s easy! To connect to a Brisbane VPN:
Download the appropriate app for your iOS, Android, PC, or Mac
Open ExpressVPN and select our Brisbane location
Should I use a VPN if I live in Brisbane?
Using a VPN in Brisbane (and anywhere else) will keep you safe from hackers while on public Wi-Fi networks, such as those in stores and restaurants. It will also let you access apps and sites that are restricted by geography.
Should I use a free VPN in Brisbane?
You won't find a free VPN with a Brisbane server location that has the same speed, privacy features, and security levels as ExpressVPN. You can try ExpressVPN risk-free, thanks to our 30-day money-back guarantee. Get a full refund if you’re not completely satisfied.
What is the best VPN for Brisbane?
The best VPN for Brisbane is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10Gbps servers and server locations in 94 countries across the world. Select a Brisbane VPN server location or let ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically choose the best server for your network.
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Australia or anywhere else in the world.
