Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

Best Portugal VPN service

Fast, secure, risk-free Portugal VPN

Get a Portuguese IP address with ExpressVPN, and secure your privacy today.

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

#1 TRUSTED VPN
Best Portugal VPN

How to get a Portugal IP address

Step 1

User signing up for ExpressVPN.

Sign up for ExpressVPN. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Step 2

Green shields with checkmarks on an assortment of devices.

Download the ExpressVPN app, available on a wide variety of platforms.

Step 3

A map of Europe dotted with server locations.

Connect to our Portugal VPN server location.

Get ExpressVPN

Why use a Portugal VPN server?

Watch content from anywhere: Viewer getting blazing-fast streams atop a globe.

Stream TV, football, movies, entertainment, sports, and more

ExpressVPN is fully compatible with your favorite streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more. Enjoy hours of entertainment from the comfort of your home without throttling or download limits.

Encrypt your connection: Computer screen with red ExpressVPN padlock.

Protect your privacy from hackers

You can easily and safely connect to public Wi-Fi hotspots with ExpressVPN in Portugal and around the world. When you’re connected, your personal data will never be compromised because the data transmitted through ExpressVPN is encrypted.

Disguise your IP address.

Don’t let anyone invade your privacy

No one should be able to see what you’re doing online, including us. ExpressVPN’s TrustedServer technology has been engineered so all data is wiped from our servers with every reboot, and we don’t collect activity logs or connection logs from our customers.

Access censored websites with an unlimited-bandwidth VPN.

Unblock websites you use every day

ExpressVPN gives you a new IP address in Portugal or any one of 94 countries around the world. Access your favorite websites and services wherever you are, uncensor blocked content, and enjoy the internet without boundaries.

Get ExpressVPN

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Portugal VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself everywhere.

ExpressVPN shield logo on a range of devices.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Get ExpressVPN

Frequently asked questions

Are VPNs legal in Portugal?

Should I use a free VPN in Portugal?

How do I get a VPN in Portugal?

Should I use a VPN if I live in Portugal?

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to 160 server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Portugal or anywhere else in the world.

Get ExpressVPN
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

See why ExpressVPN is the VPN Portugal internet users trust

Try the best Portugal VPN now. If you’re not 100% satisfied with ExpressVPN, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.
Get ExpressVPN