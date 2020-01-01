Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

Best Bangladesh VPN Service

Safe and reliable VPN for Bangladesh

Get a Bangladesh IP address and encrypt your connection with ExpressVPN. Enjoy unlimited streaming and unrestricted browsing wherever you are.

Get ExpressVPN
#1 TRUSTED VPN
Best Bangladesh VPN

How to get a Bangladesh IP address

Step 1

User signing up for ExpressVPN.

Sign up for ExpressVPN. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Step 2

Green shields with checkmarks on an assortment of devices.

Download the ExpressVPN app, available on a wide variety of platforms.

Step 3

The best VPN locations in Asia.

Connect to our Bangladesh VPN server location.

Get ExpressVPN

Why use a Bangladesh VPN server?

Access censored websites with an unlimited-bandwidth VPN.

Access blocked websites

Connect to 160 VPN server locations in 94 countries and access your favorite sites and services in Bangladesh. Browse freely and without restrictions or throttling when you use ExpressVPN.

Encrypt your connection: Computer screen with red ExpressVPN padlock.

Protect yourself online

ExpressVPN provides best-in-class encryption to help you browse freely and securely, preventing your internet service provider and hackers from seeing your activity.

Disguise your IP address.

Hide your online activity

ExpressVPN does not keep any activity logs or connection logs, and our independently audited TrustedServer technology has been specifically engineered to wipe all data after every reboot.

Watch content from anywhere: Viewer getting blazing-fast streams atop a globe.

Stream TV, cricket, movies, entertainment, sports, and more

ExpressVPN’s fast, optimized global server network is compatible with several streaming services like Netflix, Hotstar, and more*. Watch your favorite shows and cricket test matches securely with no ISP throttling, no bandwidth caps, and no data limits.

Get ExpressVPN

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Bangladesh VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself everywhere.

Devices with Bangladesh flag on them.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, IPTV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Get ExpressVPN

Frequently asked questions

Are VPNs legal in Bangladesh?

Should I use a free VPN in Bangladesh?

How do I get a VPN in Bangladesh?

Should I use a VPN if I live in Bangladesh?

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to 160 server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Bangladesh or anywhere else in the world.

Get ExpressVPN
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try ExpressVPN with a risk-free trial today!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Get ExpressVPN