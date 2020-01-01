Best Bangladesh VPN Service

Yes, using a VPN is legal in Bangladesh.
Get a Bangladesh IP address
ExpressVPN provides best-in-class encryption to help you browse freely and securely, preventing your internet service provider and hackers from seeing your activity.
ExpressVPN does not keep any activity logs or connection logs, and our independently audited TrustedServer technology has been specifically engineered to wipe all data after every reboot.
ExpressVPN’s fast, optimized global server network is compatible with several streaming services like Netflix, Hotstar, and more*. Watch your favorite shows and cricket test matches securely with no ISP throttling, no bandwidth caps, and no data limits.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
The Bangladeshi government has previously banned various social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp. Using a VPN can help you unblock sites and services and keep you safe as you go online.
ExpressVPN users can connect to 160 server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Bangladesh or anywhere else in the world.