Download the best Cuba VPN in 2023
Unblock the internet inside and outside Cuba with a high-speed, ultra-secure VPN service. Enjoy a fast, free internet without restrictions.
30-DAY MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE
Best Cuba VPN
How to get a VPN for Cuba
Follow these steps to get a Cuba IP address from anywhere:
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to a VPN location in Cuba.
Why use a Cuba VPN server
Stream Cuban TV
ExpressVPN offers a robust network of high-speed, constantly optimized servers so you can securely watch Canal Clave, Canal Educativo, Canal Habana, Cubavisión, and more*. No bandwidth caps, no throttling, no data limits.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Hide your IP address
Our business depends on staying out of yours. No one should know what you do online—not even us. That’s why we collect no activity logs and no connection logs. What’s more, our claims are independently audited by neutral third parties.
Enjoy the entire internet
Connect to a VPN server in Cuba, the UK, the U.S., or any of our other server locations in 105 countries. Access all the apps and websites you want with security, privacy, and freedom.
Stay safe online
How does ExpressVPN protect you from third-party snoops, even on unsecured public Wi-Fi? We form a secure tunnel between your device and the internet to hide your true IP address and encrypt your online traffic. Go online with peace of mind.
Download a Cuba VPN for all your devices
Get the best Cuba VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more. Protect yourself on every device—you can even download ExpressVPN’s Cuba VPN extension for Chrome.
An ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, protecting gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick. Get a Cuba VPN APK for your Android devices, or download a Cuba VPN for PC.
Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Can I use a free VPN to get a Cuba IP address?
Although there are plenty of free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. It pays to remember the mantra: “If you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”
In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.
To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 105 countries. Our global network of 10-Gbps servers means you’ll experience unlimited bandwidth and blazing-fast speeds. We’re also leading the way with post-quantum protection and other advanced protection features, such as our Threat Manager app and ad blocker feature.
If you‘re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Internet restrictions in Cuba
The government has been known to engage in occasional internet censorship for political or moral reasons. Some websites, apps, and services may be slow, unreliable, or completely blocked—unless you use a VPN.
A VPN helps you access the free and open internet no matter where you are. ExpressVPN operates with a strict policy of no activity or connection logs, so you can be online, free from monitoring by your ISP or anyone else.
See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Cuba
|Express VPN ExpressVPN
|Most free VPNs
Data limit
Unlimited
10GB
VPN server locations
105 countries
10-50 countries
Customer support
24/7 live chat
Server technology
TrustedServer
PC-based
Activity and connection logging
Never
No promises
Simultaneous connections supported
Up to 8
1
Device support
Apps for every device
Desktop and mobile
Custom VPN protocol
Lightway
None
FAQ: Using a Cuba VPN
How much does a Cuba VPN cost?
The cost of a Cuba VPN depends on the quality of service. A premium VPN like ExpressVPN—with ultra-fast 10-Gbps servers, best-in-class privacy and security, and 24/7 live chat support—might cost a little more, but it's still cheaper than the cost of not being protected.
If you're looking for a free Cuba VPN, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee. You'll get all the premium features of ExpressVPN, but with the option to get your money back within 30 days if you're not satisfied for any reason. It's like a free VPN trial, but better.
Should I use a free VPN service in Cuba?
No free VPN can match the speed, reliability, and worldwide reach of ExpressVPN. If your aim is to stay safe online, you can test-drive ExpressVPN for 30 days, risk-free. If you’re not completely satisfied, just contact Support and get a full refund.
How to get a Cuba IP address?
Getting a Cuba IP address is easy:
Download the app for your iOS, PC, Mac, or Android device
Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to the Cuba location
What is the best VPN for Cuba?
The best Cuba VPN is ExpressVPN, with blazing-fast servers that give you a secure Cuba IP address. Try now with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
ExpressVPN for all countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Cuba or anywhere else in the world.
Get a Cuba IP address risk-free
Try ExpressVPN for Cuba today. If you’re not 100% satisfied, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.