Laos temple at night

Download the best Laos VPN in 2023 Download the best Laos VPN in 2023

Unblock the internet inside and outside Laos with a high-speed, ultra-secure VPN service. Enjoy a fast, free internet without restrictions.

Best Laos VPN

How to get a VPN for Laos

Follow these steps to get a Laos IP address from anywhere:

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Connect to a VPN location in Laos.

Excellent Rated 4.6 out of 5 based on 23040 reviews

Why use a Laos VPN server

Watch content from anywhere: Stairs to an open doorway, representing access.

Stream Laos TV

ExpressVPN offers a robust network of high-speed, constantly optimized servers so you can securely watch LNTV1, Lao PSTV, AXN (Asia), and more*. No bandwidth caps, no throttling, no data limits.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

Hide your IP address

Our business depends on staying out of yours. No one should know what you do online—not even us. That’s why we collect no activity logs and no connection logs. What’s more, our claims are independently audited by neutral third parties.

Unlimited bandwidth - An infinity symbol over an assortment of devices.

Enjoy the entire internet

Connect to a VPN server in Laos, the UK, the U.S., or any of our other server locations in 105 countries. Access all the apps and websites you want with security, privacy, and freedom.

Encrypt your connection: Numbers replaced by random characters on a screen in the light, signifying encryption.

Stay safe online

How does ExpressVPN protect you from third-party snoops, even on unsecured public Wi-Fi? We form a secure tunnel between your device and the internet to hide your true IP address and encrypt your online traffic. Go online with peace of mind.

Download a Laos VPN for all your devices

Get the best Laos VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more. Protect yourself on every device—you can even download ExpressVPN’s Laos VPN extension for Chrome.

Laos VPN for all devices

An ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, protecting gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick. Get a Laos VPN APK for your Android devices, or download a Laos VPN for PC.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension
Brave extension
Vivaldi extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Can I use a free VPN to get a Laos IP address?

Although there are plenty of free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. It pays to remember the mantra: “If you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”

In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.

To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 105 countries. Our global network of 10-Gbps servers means you’ll experience unlimited bandwidth and blazing-fast speeds. We’re also leading the way with post-quantum protection and other advanced protection features, such as our Threat Manager app and ad blocker feature.

If you‘re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.

Internet restrictions in Laos

The government has been known to engage in occasional internet censorship for political or moral reasons. Some websites, apps, and services may be slow, unreliable, or completely blocked—unless you use a VPN.

A VPN helps you access the free and open internet no matter where you are. ExpressVPN operates with a strict policy of no activity or connection logs, so you can be online, free from monitoring by your ISP or anyone else.

See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Laos

Paid VPN vs. free VPN
Express VPN ExpressVPNMost free VPNs

Data limit

Unlimited

10GB

VPN server locations

105 countries

10-50 countries

Customer support

24/7 live chat

Email

Server technology

TrustedServer

PC-based

Activity and connection logging

Never

No promises

Simultaneous connections supported

Up to 8

1

Device support

Apps for every device

Desktop and mobile

Custom VPN protocol

Lightway

None

ExpressVPN for all countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Laos or anywhere else in the world.

