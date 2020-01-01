Using a VPN

Stay connected to the things you love with a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN service enhances your internet privacy, whether you’re in Ukraine or abroad. ExpressVPN offers Ukrainian customers increased levels of security at an affordable price so you can use the internet with peace of mind.

ExpressVPN protects your internet data and conceals your browsing behavior to fend off snoops—whether they’re hackers, spies, or even the government. With ExpressVPN, your internet service provider (ISP) sees only encrypted traffic passing to our servers, which prevents your internet traffic data from being tracked and compromised.