Best Georgia VPN service

Yes, VPNs are legal in Georgia.
ExpressVPN’s high-speed global server network can be used with services like Netflix, HBO, and more*. Watch your favorite shows without download limits or ISP throttling.
Enjoy unlimited streaming and unrestricted browsing in Georgia whenever you use ExpressVPN.
Sign up for ExpressVPN. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Download the ExpressVPN app, available on a wide variety of platforms.
Connect to our Georgia server location.
Use ExpressVPN to get an IP address in Georgia, or any one of 94 countries. Unblock restricted content, access censored websites, and enjoy freedom on the internet.
ExpressVPN creates an encrypted tunnel around your internet traffic, masking your true IP address with a proxy and protecting you from snooping by third parties.
ExpressVPN’s TrustedServer technology is engineered so all data is wiped from our servers after every reboot. We don’t collect activity logs or connection logs from our customers, and our privacy policy has been independently audited.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Protect yourself everywhere.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
You will be hard-pressed to find a free VPN that matches ExpressVPN in speed and privacy features. If you’re looking for a risk-free trial, sign up and take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee. We’ll give you a full refund if you’re not completely satisfied.
To get a VPN in Georgia simply do the following:
Download the appropriate app for your iOS, Android, PC, or Mac
Open ExpressVPN and select Georgia
VPNs cloak your traffic in an encrypted tunnel, keeping your data safe on unsecured public Wi-Fi networks and giving you an unfiltered internet experience.
ExpressVPN users can connect to 160 server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Georgia or anywhere else in the world.