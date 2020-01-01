  1. ExpressVPN Home
  2. VPN Server
  3. Luxembourg VPN

Luxembourg VPN proxy service

Safe, reliable, and risk-free!

Luxembourgers can download ExpressVPN for peace of mind!

Get ExpressVPN

VPN that works on desktops VPN that works on MacBooks VPN that works on smartphones VPN that works on tablets

How a VPN works

Go online with a virtual private network (VPN) and give your internet connection an added layer of security. You’ll be able to browse privately and securely, whether you’re at home or traveling anywhere in the world.

Access your favorite Luxembourg content Luxembourg VPN server

Ensure your internet privacy

Traveling? ExpressVPN allows you to connect to public Wi-Fi hotspots with peace of mind.

Hide location
Hide IP
Data encryption
Anonymity

The VPN hides your IP address and encrypts your data while it’s in transit, so third parties cannot view your communications. ExpressVPN is how more travelers from Luxembourg safely connect to the internet.

Why people choose ExpressVPN

Secure and fast VPN in Luxembourg

 Works on all devices

Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and routers.

 Fast, unlimited, and secure

Unlimited bandwidth and server switches!

 Support, day and night

Round-the-clock support by live chat.

How to get a VPN for Luxembourg

Purchase an ExpressVPN subscription.

Download and install apps on your devices.

Connect to our one of our servers from within the app.

ExpressVPN for other countries

Americas

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

See our full list of VPN server locations

Ready to give us a go?

You’re completely covered by our
30-day money-back guarantee.

Get ExpressVPN

Live Chat