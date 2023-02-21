Download the best VPN for Mongolia
- Take control of your privacy
- Enjoy unlimited bandwidth
- Access the open internet
Best Mongolia VPN
How to get a VPN for Mongolia
Follow these steps to get a Mongolian IP address from anywhere:
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to a VPN location in Mongolia.
Why use ExpressVPN in Mongolia?
Stream Mongolian TV
ExpressVPN offers a robust network of high-speed, constantly optimized servers so you can securely watch MNB, Mongol HD TV, NTV, and more*. No bandwidth caps, no throttling, no data limits.
Keep your browsing private
ExpressVPN does not keep activity logs or connection logs, and our TrustedServer technology is engineered to ensure all data is wiped from servers with every reboot.
Stay secure on public Wi-Fi
When you connect to an ExpressVPN server, you’re protected by best-in-class encryption. That gives you peace of mind to access your bank account, shop online, and log on to personal email even on unsecured public Wi-Fi networks, such as those in malls and airports.
Stay private online in Mongolia
Our business depends on staying out of yours. No one should know what you do online—not even us. That’s why we collect no activity logs and no connection logs. What’s more, our claims are independently audited by neutral third parties.
Download a Mongolia VPN for all your devices
Protect yourself everywhere.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon TV Fire Stick, and Samsung Smart TV. Get a Mongolia VPN APK for Android, or download a Mongolia VPN for PC. You can even get a Mongolia VPN extension for Chrome.
Can I use a free VPN to get a Mongolian IP address?
Although there are plenty of free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. It pays to remember the mantra: “If you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”
In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.
To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 105 countries. Our global network of 10-Gbps servers means you’ll experience unlimited bandwidth and blazing-fast speeds. We’re also leading the way with post-quantum protection and other advanced protection features, such as our Threat Manager app and ad blocker feature.
Internet restrictions in Mongolia
The government has been known to engage in occasional internet censorship for political or moral reasons. Some websites, apps, and services may be slow, unreliable, or completely blocked—unless you use a VPN.
A VPN helps you access the free and open internet no matter where you are. ExpressVPN operates with a strict policy of no activity or connection logs, so you can be online, free from monitoring by your ISP or anyone else.
See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Mongolia
|Express VPN ExpressVPN
|Most free VPNs
Data limit
Unlimited
10GB
VPN server locations
105 countries
10-50 countries
Customer support
24/7 live chat
Server technology
TrustedServer
PC-based
Activity and connection logging
Never
No promises
Simultaneous connections supported
Up to 8
1
Device support
Apps for every device
Desktop and mobile
Custom VPN protocol
Lightway
None
FAQ: Using a Mongolia VPN
How much does a Mongolia VPN cost?
The cost of a Mongolia VPN depends on the quality of service. A premium VPN like ExpressVPN—with ultra-fast 10-Gbps servers, best-in-class privacy and security, and 24/7 live chat support—might cost a little more, but it's still cheaper than the cost of not being protected.
Are VPNs legal in Mongolia?
Yes. There are no laws that restrict the use of a VPN in Mongolia.
Should I use a VPN if I live in Mongolia?
A VPN keeps you safe, protected, and anonymous on the internet by wrapping your traffic inside an encrypted tunnel. This helps stave off malicious hackers, nosy ISPs, and data-hungry advertisers.
Should I use a free VPN in Mongolia?
You will not be able to find a free VPN in Mongolia that provides the same speed, privacy, and security as ExpressVPN. Try us out risk-free and take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
How do I get a Mongolia VPN?
Connect to a Mongolia server in 3 simple steps:
Download the appropriate app for your iOS, Android, PC, or Mac
Open ExpressVPN and select Mongolia
What is the best VPN for Mongolia?
The best Mongolia VPN is ExpressVPN, with blazing-fast servers that give you a secure Mongolian IP address. Try now with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
