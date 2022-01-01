Get a risk-free Sydney VPN
- Ultra-fast servers in NSW
- Get a Sydney IP address for your devices
- Avoid bandwidth throttling, data caps, and ISP monitoring
Best Australia VPN
How to get a Sydney IP address
Use the best VPN for Sydney to securely stream sport and keep your online activity private and safe.
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to a Sydney location.
Why use a VPN in Sydney?
Stream footy, movies, TV, sport, and more
Securely stream AFL, NRL, cricket, horse racing, Formula 1, and more with ExpressVPN’s robust server network. Watch Australian TV online with privacy (and without any bandwidth caps or ISP throttling) including channels like 10 play, 7plus, SBS, and Netflix.*
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Secure your devices
ExpressVPN will help you connect securely to the internet wherever you are by encrypting all your internet activity. Enjoy browsing and streaming by connecting to a VPN server before going online, especially on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.
Your activity online is your business
Australian law requires all telecoms to retain user metadata for up to two years and provide it on demand to government agencies. ExpressVPN always puts your privacy first. You can use a VPN to hide your IP address and encrypt your web traffic so that your browsing data is hidden from your ISP and other third parties. We don’t collect any activity or connection logs, and our servers are specifically engineered so that all data is wiped with every reboot.
Access censored websites anywhere
ExpressVPN gives you an IP address in Sydney or any one of 94 countries like New Zealand, the UK, the U.S. and more. Unblock sites and services, uncensor content, and enjoy the internet without any limits!
Download a Sydney VPN for all your devices
Get a Sydney VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Sydney VPN FAQs
Should I use a free VPN in Sydney?
You won't find a free VPN that has the same speed, privacy features, and security levels as ExpressVPN. You can try ExpressVPN risk-free, thanks to our 30-day money-back guarantee. Get a full refund if you’re not completely satisfied.
Are VPNs legal in Sydney?
Yes, VPNs are legal in all states in Australia, including New South Wales.
How do I get a VPN in Sydney?
It’s easy! To connect to a Sydney VPN:
Download the appropriate app for your device
Open ExpressVPN and select a Sydney location
Should I use a VPN if I live in Sydney?
Using a VPN in Sydney (and anywhere else) will keep you safe from hackers while on public Wi-Fi networks, such as those in cafes and other public spaces. It will also let you access apps and sites that are restricted by geography.
What is the best VPN for Sydney?
The best VPN for Sydney is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10Gbps servers and server locations in 94 countries around the world. Select a Sydney VPN server location or let ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically choose the best server for your network.
ExpressVPN for other countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to servers in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Australia or anywhere else in the world.
