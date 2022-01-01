Your activity online is your business

Australian law requires all telecoms to retain user metadata for up to two years and provide it on demand to government agencies. ExpressVPN always puts your privacy first. You can use a VPN to hide your IP address and encrypt your web traffic so that your browsing data is hidden from your ISP and other third parties. We don’t collect any activity or connection logs, and our servers are specifically engineered so that all data is wiped with every reboot.