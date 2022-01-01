Best VPN service for Armenia
Get an Armenia IP address from ExpressVPN. Browse the internet in Armenia privately with a fast, reliable, and secure VPN.
Best Armenia VPN
How to download the best VPN for Armenia
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to a VPN location in Armenia.
Why use an Armenia VPN server?
Unblock censored websites
Use ExpressVPN to get an IP address in Armenia, Europe, the U.S., or any one of 94 countries. Unblock restricted content, access censored websites, and enjoy freedom on the internet.
Stream TV, football, news, and entertainment
ExpressVPN’s optimized servers deliver speed and security, and are compatible with streaming services such as Netflix, fuboTV, and more*. Overcome regional restrictions and stream all the content you want in the comfort of your home.
ExpressVPN is not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention.
Protect yourself from snooping
ExpressVPN not only hides your IP address, it also protects your traffic with best-in-class encryption. You’re protected from cyberattacks and snooping, even on unsecured public Wi-Fi.
Say no to monitoring and logging
ExpressVPN collects no activity logs and no connection logs. Our VPN server technology is specially engineered not to store any personal data. And our privacy policy has been independently verified.
Why ExpressVPN is better than free proxy services
Many “free proxies” offer to change your IP address for free, but with the hidden costs of slow speeds, no support, and no privacy. Some free proxy services even inject adware.
A trusted VPN like ExpressVPN provides lightning-fast access to optimized servers, 24/7 live support, and next-gen privacy features. If you need a risk-free trial, try our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Download an Armenia VPN for all your devices
Get the best Armenia VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Armenia VPN FAQ
Are VPNs legal in Armenia?
Yes, VPNs are legal in Armenia.
How do I get an IP address in Armenia?
Getting an IP address in Armenia is simple with a VPN:
Download the appropriate app for your iOS, Android, PC, or Mac device
Open ExpressVPN and select Armenia
Should I use a VPN if I live in Armenia?
All internet users should use a VPN for a safer and more enjoyable online experience. VPNs help you access content from around the world while also preventing third parties from seeing your online activity.
Should I use a free VPN in Armenia?
Unfortunately, there is no free VPN that is as fast, secure, and stable as ExpressVPN. If you want to protect your online activity, you can try the full-featured version of ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days with our 30-day money-back guarantee.
ExpressVPN for all countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Armenia or anywhere else in the world.
