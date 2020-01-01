How to use a Philippine VPN proxy service
The Philippines is one of the few Southeast Asian countries to actively promote a free and open internet. Most of the time. But the government has been known to censor websites, and spotty infrastructure presents access challenges.
Whether you’re living in the country, traveling there for work or pleasure, or an overseas Pinay or Pinoy just trying to keep up with the teleserye back home, here’s your guide to using a VPN for the Philippines.
How a VPN for the Philippines works
A virtual private network (VPN) is the easiest and most effective way for people in the Philippines and overseas Filipinos alike to remain anonymous online.
By connecting to a secure ExpressVPN server, you send all your internet traffic through an encrypted tunnel. Your ISP (internet service provider), mobile phone network, and local government won’t be able to see the pages you visit.
What’s more, you will be assigned an Internet Protocol (IP) address that matches the country where that server is located, making you appear to be in that country, and giving you access to sites that may be censored in your real location. Having a VPN makes it easier to secure your connection and browse the web without boundaries.
It may be one of the leading countries in terms of daily internet use, but the Philippines also has one of the slowest online networks in the world.
ExpressVPN operates its Philippine server from Singapore. This means you can enjoy all the speed and reliability of a Singapore server while still having an IP address that makes you appear to be in the Philippines. Or, if you prefer, you can pick from our many other server locations around the world and appear to be in those countries instead.
And if your ISP tries to slow down high-bandwidth streaming services like Netflix, using ExpressVPN can actually stop throttling and let you watch all your favorite content in blazing-fast HD.
The Philippines and privacy
When it comes to freedom of expression, the Philippines has a mixed record. While the Data Privacy Act of 2012 helped create a platform where innovation is encouraged and internet access is generally unrestricted, the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 aimed to restrict free speech by making libel a criminal offense.
Valuing their privacy and freedom of expression, Filipinos have vocally contested the Cybercrime Prevention Act and have even crowdsourced their own rebuttal, the Magna Carta for Philippine Internet Freedom (MCPIF).
It’s worth noting that the Supreme Court struck down a provision that would allow law enforcement to record web traffic data without receiving prior judicial approval. And while the Philippines generally does not restrict popular websites, the government has started cracking down on X-rated sites and adult networking communities.
Fortunately, when you use a VPN to encrypt your internet traffic, you can free yourself of both intrusive monitoring and overbearing censorship, and enjoy the internet the way it ought to be.
Internet use in the Philippines
Filipinos are the heaviest internet users in the world, spending an average of 10 hours, 2 minutes online each day in 2018. They’re also incredibly active on social media, with 99% of internet users on at least one social platform. Of those users, nearly all—that’s 75 million of them—are on Facebook. They spend an average of four hours, 12 minutes on social media each day, also the highest usage in the world.
The Philippine government is also undertaking the huge task of enabling free internet access across the country. While that may make it easier for Filipinos to stay connected, free Wi-Fi networks are often riddled with potential privacy implications.
Thankfully, you can use a VPN to secure your connection and enjoy unfettered internet access no matter where you are.
Travel to the Philippines
Even if you’re simply traveling to the Philippines on vacation, having a VPN can help you stay connected and browse the web with added privacy.
Use a VPN to secure your connection and enjoy unthrottled access to your favorite services. Plus, having your VPN on at all times will help keep your data safe from hackers, snoops, and other prying eyes.
It's simply safe surfing.
Why you need a VPN
With a VPN for the Philippines, you can:
- Enjoy fast, throttle-free speeds
- Encrypt your network
- Instantly secure any public Wi-Fi hotspot
- Access censored sites on every device
Connect to a Philippine VPN server, or to servers in 94 countries all over the world:
See our full list of VPN server locations
