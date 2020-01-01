How a VPN for the Philippines works

A virtual private network (VPN) is the easiest and most effective way for people in the Philippines and overseas Filipinos alike to remain anonymous online.

By connecting to a secure ExpressVPN server, you send all your internet traffic through an encrypted tunnel. Your ISP (internet service provider), mobile phone network, and local government won’t be able to see the pages you visit.

What’s more, you will be assigned an Internet Protocol (IP) address that matches the country where that server is located, making you appear to be in that country, and giving you access to sites that may be censored in your real location. Having a VPN makes it easier to secure your connection and browse the web without boundaries.