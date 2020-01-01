  1. ExpressVPN Home
  2. VPN Server
  3. Romania VPN

Romania VPN proxy service

Secure, high-speed VPN

Encrypt your connection with ExpressVPN

Get ExpressVPN

VPN that works on desktops VPN that works on MacBooks VPN that works on smartphones VPN that works on tablets

How a VPN works

Whether you are in Bucharest or Timișoara, it’s vital to ensure your privacy when you connect to the internet. ExpressVPN is a virtual private network (VPN) service that protects your personal data and browsing activity when you are online. ExpressVPN offers Romanians the very best online protection at an affordable price. It disguises your internet protocol (IP) address and location and encrypts your communications so that your personal data is never compromised.

Access your favorite Romania content Romania VPN server

When you use ExpressVPN, your internet service provider (ISP) in Romania will only be able to see encrypted traffic passing through our servers. They cannot see your personal data and browsing activity. ExpressVPN is a must-have for travelers from Romania.

Ensure your internet privacy

Romanians on the go can easily and safely connect to public Wi-Fi hotspots with ExpressVPN. Your personal data will never be compromised because the data transmitted via a VPN is encrypted. At ExpressVPN, we are committed to your complete privacy online. We never track your browsing activity. Sign up today—you’ll be able to enjoy a safe internet experience no matter where you go with ExpressVPN.

Hide location
Hide IP
Data encryption
Anonymity

Why people choose ExpressVPN

Secure and fast VPN in the Romania

 Works on all devices

Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and routers.

 Fast, unlimited, and secure

Unlimited bandwidth and server switches!

 Support, day and night

Round-the-clock support by live chat.

How to get a VPN for Romania

Purchase an ExpressVPN subscription.

Download and install apps on your devices.

Connect to our one of our servers from within the app.

ExpressVPN for other countries

Americas

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

See our full list of VPN server locations

Ready to give us a go?

You’re completely covered by our
30-day money-back guarantee.

Get ExpressVPN

Live Chat