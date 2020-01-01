How a VPN works

Whether you are in Bucharest or Timișoara, it’s vital to ensure your privacy when you connect to the internet. ExpressVPN is a virtual private network (VPN) service that protects your personal data and browsing activity when you are online. ExpressVPN offers Romanians the very best online protection at an affordable price. It disguises your internet protocol (IP) address and location and encrypts your communications so that your personal data is never compromised.

When you use ExpressVPN, your internet service provider (ISP) in Romania will only be able to see encrypted traffic passing through our servers. They cannot see your personal data and browsing activity. ExpressVPN is a must-have for travelers from Romania.