Instantly secure all your devices
Exclusively developed by ExpressVPN, Aircove is the industry’s first and only Wi-Fi router with built-in^ VPN protection. Aircove brings full VPN benefits to all your devices, even smart home appliances that can’t install VPN software. Smart TV? Voice assistant? If it’s connected, it’s protected.
^An active ExpressVPN subscription, sold separately, is required for VPN features.
The router will still perform standard functions without one.
Get protected in minutes
With Aircove, anyone can breeze through setup—not just the resident tech expert. Activation takes five minutes. Then, protect any device instantly just by connecting it to Aircove’s Wi-Fi. There’s no need to install apps on any devices.
Never miss a beat
Powered by dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Aircove delivers up to 1,200 Mbps* of fast, stable Wi-Fi. Even with the VPN on, you can stream in 4K HD on multiple screens. And with up to 1,600 sq. ft.* of whole-home coverage, Aircove can support dozens of devices. Everyone gets the performance they need.
*Numbers are estimates based on normal use conditions. Actual range and performance may vary depending on your internet service provider, home size, layout, device usage, building materials, and obstructions.
One router, up to five VPN locations
Connect to as many as five VPN locations at the same time. Create one group for family or friends, move all the TVs into a UK group, or set all the game consoles to Japan. You can even designate a group to exclude from the VPN altogether.
Maximum flexibility
Sort your devices into as many as five groups, each with its own VPN location. For each group, you can also choose:
Smart Location, which selects the best location for you based on network conditions
No VPN, for when you want a device connected to the internet but not using VPN
No internet, for when you want to block individual devices from accessing the internet
ExpressVPN Aircove
FAQ
What is Aircove?
Aircove is the first and only wireless internet router on the market that is specially built to connect to ExpressVPN directly. This allows the router to provide VPN functionality to every device that connects to it.
How is Aircove different from other routers?
While any router can provide internet access, Aircove goes one better: It instantly brings all the benefits of ExpressVPN to everything on your network. If it’s connected, it’s protected. You don’t need to install ExpressVPN on any other device, if you don’t want to.
Is Aircove available outside of the U.S.?
Aircove is only available in the U.S. at this time, but we’re working to make it available in other regions as soon as possible. If you’re outside the U.S., just sign up here and we’ll be happy to notify you when it becomes available in your country.
ExpressVPN can also be installed on supported third-party routers, available for sale elsewhere.
Do I need an ExpressVPN subscription if I have Aircove?
Yes. Although Aircove comes with ExpressVPN preinstalled, you need to activate it with an ongoing subscription if you want to enjoy VPN benefits. But even if you never subscribe to ExpressVPN, Aircove will still perform standard Wi-Fi and network functions, just like any other router.
Do I need an internet service provider (ISP) with Aircove?
Yes, you will need an ISP to connect to the internet. Your ISP gives your home access to the internet, while Aircove distributes the internet access to all your connected devices.
Do I need a Netflix/HBO/Prime Video/other streaming service account if I have Aircove?
If you want to access streaming content, yes. Aircove does not come with any streaming accounts, so if you don’t already have a subscription to Netflix, HBO, Hulu, Prime Video, or any other paid streaming service, you’ll need to sign up separately.
Is Aircove a Wi-Fi mesh system?
No, Aircove is a single router where all wireless traffic and requests pass through one access point. If you have an existing mesh system, Aircove can be connected to one of the nodes with the highest concentration of devices that you want to protect with a VPN.
What internet speeds will I get with Aircove?
Aircove’s high-performance quad-core CPU enables download speeds up to 1,200 Mbps over Wi-Fi and 1,000 Mbps over Ethernet.
These numbers are estimates based on normal use conditions. Actual range and performance may vary depending on your internet service provider, home size, layout, device usage, building materials, and obstructions.
