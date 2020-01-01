Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

Best Pakistan VPN service

Get a safe and reliable VPN in Pakistan

Browse privately and securely with unrestricted speeds whenever you connect to a VPN server in Pakistan.

Best Pakistan VPN

How to get a Pakistan IP address

Step 1

User signing up for ExpressVPN.

Sign up for ExpressVPN. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Step 2

Green shields with checkmarks on an assortment of devices.

Download the ExpressVPN app, available on a wide variety of platforms.

Step 3

Globe showing VPN server locations.

Connect to our Pakistan VPN server location.

Why use a VPN in Pakistan?

Access censored websites with an unlimited-bandwidth VPN.

Enjoy the unrestricted internet

Bypass blocked sites and services with ExpressVPN’s 160 server locations in 94 countries and access the internet without restrictions. Uncensor blocked content, and enjoy the internet without any limits or throttling.

Watch content from anywhere: Viewer getting blazing-fast streams atop a globe.

Stream cricket, TV, entertainment, sports, and more

With thousands of constantly optimized servers across the world, ExpressVPN is compatible with services such as Hotstar, Netflix, and more*. Stream shows and live cricket safely and securely, with the peace of mind that your connection will remain leakproof.

Disguise your IP address.

Say no to data monitoring

ExpressVPN does not keep activity logs or connection logs, and does not track your online activity. Our servers are engineered to wipe all data with every reboot, and our privacy policy has been independently audited.

Encrypt your connection: Computer screen with red ExpressVPN padlock.

Keep your communication secure

ExpressVPN transmits your online traffic through an encrypted tunnel and hides your IP address, so you can stay anonymous and secure, even while using free public Wi-Fi in Pakistan.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Pakistan VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself everywhere.

ExpressVPN shield logo on a range of devices.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Frequently asked questions

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to 160 server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Pakistan or anywhere else in the world.

See why ExpressVPN is the VPN Pakistan users trust

Try the best Pakistan VPN now. If you're not satisfied with ExpressVPN, you're 100% covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee.
