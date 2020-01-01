Best Kenya VPN service

The use of a VPN in Kenya is legal.
Watch your favorite content on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more*. With ExpressVPN, you can say goodbye to ISP throttling and bandwidth caps.
Go online with privacy and security with a Kenyan VPN. Access your favorite content online when you connect to ExpressVPN.
30-day money-back guarantee
Sign up for ExpressVPN. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Download the ExpressVPN app, available on a wide variety of platforms.
Connect to a VPN server in Kenya
Watch your favorite content on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more*. With ExpressVPN, you can say goodbye to ISP throttling and bandwidth caps.
Your privacy comes first. That's why ExpressVPN collects no activity logs and no connection logs, and why we use our in-house TrustedServer technology to ensure all data is wiped from our servers with each reboot.
How does ExpressVPN protect you from third-party snoops, even on unsecured public Wi-Fi? We form a secure tunnel between your device and the internet to hide your true IP address and encrypt your online traffic. Go online with peace of mind.
Connect to a VPN server in Kenya or to any of our other 160 server locations in 94 countries. Access your favorite websites and content with freedom and security.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Protect yourself everywhere.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
The use of a VPN in Kenya is legal.
Yes, ExpressVPN works in Kenya.
A free VPN service cannot provide the quality of privacy, security, and service that ExpressVPN offers. If you’d like a risk-free trial, why not try an ExpressVPN subscription? If you’re not 100% satisfied within your first 30 days, we’ll give you a full refund.
Get a VPN in Kenya in 3 easy steps.
Download the VPN app for your iOS, Android, PC, or Mac
Open ExpressVPN and connect to Kenya
ExpressVPN users can connect to 160 server locations in 94 countries and counting. Access any of these VPN server locations from Kenya or anywhere else in the world.