How a VPN works

As you make your epic trek around the world, you’ve no doubt got your laptop and mobile device with you to share your adventures with friends back home. No matter where you’re connecting to the internet, a virtual private network (VPN) will help protect your online privacy by encrypting your data while it’s in transit. ExpressVPN offers high levels of protection at an affordable price.

A VPN hides your IP address and location and encrypts your connection so that nobody can track, log, tamper with, or steal your internet traffic data. With a VPN, your internet service provider (ISP) only sees encrypted traffic passing to our servers, so they can’t keep tabs on you. Whether you’re at home in Ireland or abroad in Australia, ExpressVPN protects your privacy as you surf the internet.