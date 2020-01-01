  1. ExpressVPN Home
  2. VPN Server
  3. Hungary VPN

Hungary VPN proxy service

Fast speeds, ultra-reliable

Browse the internet privately and securely

Get ExpressVPN

VPN that works on desktops VPN that works on MacBooks VPN that works on smartphones VPN that works on tablets

How a VPN works

If you’re traveling around Hungary, or you’re a Hungarian abroad, using a virtual private network, or VPN, is a smart way to keep your personal information protected while you’re online—especially if you’re connecting to unprotected Wi-Fi networks. Use ExpressVPN to connect to the internet securely.

Access your favorite Hungarian content Hungary VPN server

When you connect with ExpressVPN, your internet service provider (ISP) will only be able to see encrypted traffic passing through. Not only that, but it will also give you a new IP while you’re connected to the VPN. As a result, your ISP can't tamper with or see your communications, and websites or third parties cannot tie you to your original IP. It's an added layer of security at an affordable price.

Ensure your internet privacy

Do you regularly use public Wi-Fi hotspots? Do you want to prevent your ISP from tracking your activity? ExpressVPN can protect you from identity theft when you’re on the road or at home by encrypting your data while it’s in transit, so that third parties (including the government, hackers, and your ISP) can’t see what’s contained within. Since we’re committed to your privacy, we never monitor your browsing activity. Sign up today for peace of mind.

Hide location
Hide IP
Data encryption
Anonymity

Why people choose ExpressVPN

Secure and fast VPN in the Hungary

 Works on all devices

Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and routers.

 Fast, unlimited, and secure

Unlimited bandwidth and server switches!

 Support, day and night

Round-the-clock support by live chat.

How to get a VPN for Hungary

Purchase an ExpressVPN subscription.

Download and install apps on your devices.

Connect to our one of our servers from within the app.

ExpressVPN for other countries

Americas

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

See our full list of VPN server locations

Ready to give us a go?

You’re completely covered by our
30-day money-back guarantee.

Get ExpressVPN

Live Chat