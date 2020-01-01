How a VPN works

If you’re traveling around Hungary, or you’re a Hungarian abroad, using a virtual private network, or VPN, is a smart way to keep your personal information protected while you’re online—especially if you’re connecting to unprotected Wi-Fi networks. Use ExpressVPN to connect to the internet securely.

When you connect with ExpressVPN, your internet service provider (ISP) will only be able to see encrypted traffic passing through. Not only that, but it will also give you a new IP while you’re connected to the VPN. As a result, your ISP can't tamper with or see your communications, and websites or third parties cannot tie you to your original IP. It's an added layer of security at an affordable price.