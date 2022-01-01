Choose an Asia VPN server location

If you need an IP address for a specific country in the Asia Pacific region, simply choose that country in the ExpressVPN app when connecting to the VPN. Your online activity will now appear to be coming from your selected location.

ExpressVPN has servers in 26 countries in the Asia Pacific region, including Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and many more!

If you need help choosing the best VPN location for a specific site or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.