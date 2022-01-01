Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Get the best New Jersey VPN

Best New Jersey VPN

ExpressVPN is the fastest way to get an IP address from the state of New Jersey. Includes a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Get ExpressVPN
#1 Trusted VPN
Best for the U.S.

How to get a New Jersey IP address

Step 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Step 2

Step 2 of downloading a VPN.

Download the ExpressVPN app, available on a wide variety of platforms.

Step 3

Step 3 of connecting VPN.

Connect to one of our VPN server locations in New Jersey.

Choose an NJ VPN server location

Servers connected to each other.

ExpressVPN offers multiple server locations in New Jersey, accessible from the dropdown menu in the location bar of your VPN app.

If all you need is the fastest server location in the U.S., select “United States” from the dropdown menu and ExpressVPN will automatically determine the best server location for you, which may or may not be in New Jersey.

If you need help choosing the best VPN location for a specific site or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.

Get ExpressVPNContact Support

Why use ExpressVPN’s NJ servers?

Watch content from anywhere: Stairs to an open doorway, representing access.

Stream TV shows, movies, sports, and more

ExpressVPN works with services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and others to deliver HD streaming with blazing-fast speeds*. Watch all your favorite sports teams securely with no bandwidth throttling and no limits.

* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

Your privacy is paramount

We believe no one has a right to know what you do online—not even us. That’s why our systems are carefully designed not to collect activity logs or connection logs. Our VPN servers automatically wipe all data with every reboot as part of our independently-audited privacy policy.

Unlimited bandwidth - An infinity symbol over an assortment of devices.

Unblock websites and other services

Get an IP address in New Jersey or any of 160 VPN server locations to unblock websites, defeat ISP throttling, and enjoy more freedom online.

Encrypt your connection: Numbers replaced by random characters on a screen in the light, signifying encryption.

Stay safe on public Wi-Fi

In addition to changing your IP address, ExpressVPN also wraps your traffic in an encrypted tunnel that shields your communications from network operators like ISPs and other third parties, even on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.

Get ExpressVPN

New Jersey VPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

U.S. VPN protecting a variety of devices.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon TV Fire Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Choose Plan

NJ VPN FAQ

Are VPNs legal in New Jersey?
Should I use a free VPN in New Jersey?
How do I change my IP address to New Jersey?
Do I need a VPN if I live in New Jersey?
What’s the best New Jersey VPN location?
Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to 160 server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from New Jersey, or anywhere else in the world.

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Get an NJ IP risk-free

See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for New Jersey. Try the full-featured version risk-free for 30 days.

Get ExpressVPN