Get the best New Jersey VPN

How to get a New Jersey IP address
Step 1
Download the ExpressVPN app, available on a wide variety of platforms.
Step 2
Download the ExpressVPN app, available on a wide variety of platforms.
Step 3
Connect to one of our VPN server locations in New Jersey.
Choose an NJ VPN server location
ExpressVPN offers multiple server locations in New Jersey, accessible from the dropdown menu in the location bar of your VPN app.
If all you need is the fastest server location in the U.S., select “United States” from the dropdown menu and ExpressVPN will automatically determine the best server location for you, which may or may not be in New Jersey.
If you need help choosing the best VPN location for a specific site or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.
Why use ExpressVPN’s NJ servers?
Stream TV shows, movies, sports, and more
ExpressVPN works with services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and others to deliver HD streaming with blazing-fast speeds*. Watch all your favorite sports teams securely with no bandwidth throttling and no limits.
* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Your privacy is paramount
We believe no one has a right to know what you do online—not even us. That’s why our systems are carefully designed not to collect activity logs or connection logs. Our VPN servers automatically wipe all data with every reboot as part of our independently-audited privacy policy.
Unblock websites and other services
Get an IP address in New Jersey or any of 160 VPN server locations to unblock websites, defeat ISP throttling, and enjoy more freedom online.
Stay safe on public Wi-Fi
In addition to changing your IP address, ExpressVPN also wraps your traffic in an encrypted tunnel that shields your communications from network operators like ISPs and other third parties, even on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.
New Jersey VPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon TV Fire Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
NJ VPN FAQ
Are VPNs legal in New Jersey?
Should I use a free VPN in New Jersey?
You won't find a free VPN that offers the same quality of service as a premium VPN service.
How do I change my IP address to New Jersey?
Get a New Jersey IP address in 3 easy steps:
Download the appropriate app for your PC, Mac, iOS or Android device
Open ExpressVPN and select any of our New Jersey VPN locations
Do I need a VPN if I live in New Jersey?
Using a VPN is highly recommended for New Jersey residents, as it keeps you safe on untrusted networks and makes your internet activity private from your ISP and other third parties.
What’s the best New Jersey VPN location?
ExpressVPN has multiple server locations in New Jersey, but the best one for you depends on your network conditions. We recommend using Smart Location to let the app automatically choose the best location for you.
ExpressVPN for other countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to 160 server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from New Jersey, or anywhere else in the world.
