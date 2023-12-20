Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Adelaide.

  • Shield your browsing activity from your ISP
  • Get an Adelaide IP address
  • Use on 8 devices simultaneously
Why use a VPN in Adelaide?

Stay safe on public Wi-Fi

A VPN will help you connect securely to the internet wherever you are by encrypting all your internet activity. Enjoy browsing and streaming by connecting to a VPN server before going online, especially on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.

Enjoy the content you want: streaming TV and music on a laptop.

Stream movies, TV, and sport

Use ExpressVPN’s high-speed server network to safely and securely stream your favourite channels such as 10 play, 7plus, 9Now, SBS, Netflix, and more. Enjoy sports like AFL, NRL, cricket, Formula 1, and horse racing! Watch what you want in HD without any content-based throttling or buffering.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Logos for online services, like YouTube, Google, Skype, Facebook, Snapchat, and more.

Access restricted websites at university in Adelaide

Many universities block certain websites (including generative AI tools like ChatGPT), prohibiting students and faculty from using them.

Use ExpressVPN to bypass school restrictions and access the full internet while using university Wi-Fi.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

Shield your browsing data from third parties

Australian law requires all telecoms to retain user metadata for up to two years and provide it on demand to government agencies. Use ExpressVPN to shield your browsing data from your ISP and other third parties. We don’t collect any connection or activity logs, and our servers are specifically engineered so that all data is wiped with every reboot.

Unlimited bandwidth - An infinity symbol over an assortment of devices.

Connect to servers in 105 countries

ExpressVPN gives you an IP address in Adelaide or any one of 105 countries like New Zealand, the UK, the U.S., and more. Unblock sites and services, uncensor content, and enjoy the internet without limits.

How to get a Adelaide IP address

Use the best VPN for Adelaide to securely stream sport and keep your online activity private and safe.

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Globe showing VPN server locations in Australia.

Connect to our Adelaide location.

VPN server locations in Australia

With ExpressVPN, you can get an Australian IP address in any of the locations above, plus Adelaide.

When in doubt, select “Australia” to let ExpressVPN determine the best Australian VPN server location for your network.

Adelaide VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself everywhere.

Australia VPN protecting a variety of devices.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

