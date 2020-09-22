Need a VPN or DNS for your device?Get ExpressVPN Now
This tutorial will show you how to set up ExpressVPN on your QNAP NAS using the L2TP/IPsec protocol.
Before proceeding, make sure to set up your QNAP device and connect it to the same network as your computer.
1. Find your ExpressVPN account credentials
2. Log in to your QNAP device
3. Install QVPN Service
4. Set up a VPN connection
5. Connect to a VPN server location
Disconnect from a VPN server location
Go to the ExpressVPN setup page. If prompted, enter your ExpressVPN credentials and click Sign In.
Enter the verification code that is sent to your email.
On the right, select PPTP & L2TP/IPsec.
This will show you your username, password, and a list of server addresses around the world.
Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup later.
2. Log in to your QNAP device
If you know the IP address of your QNAP, enter it in your web browser to log in. Proceed to installing QVPN Service.
If you don’t know the IP address of your QNAP, install Qfinder Pro to locate the QNAP on your network.
Open Qfinder Pro. When your QNAP device appears, double-click it.
You will be redirected to the login page. Click Login and enter your username and password. Click Login.
3. Install QVPN Service
Setting up a VPN connection requires installing QVPN Service.
To install, go to the App Center. At the top, search for QVPN Service. Select it, then click Install.
4. Set up a VPN connection
In your QNAP dashboard, select QVPN Service.
In the sidebar, select VPN Client.
Click Add > L2TP/IPsec.
In the Create VPN Connection screen, enter the following details:
- Profile Name: Enter any name that will help you recognize your VPN connection.
- Server Address: Enter one of the server addresses provided (e.g., la-abc-abcd.abcde.com).
- Username: Enter the username you found earlier.
- Password: Enter the password you found earlier.
- Authentication: Select MS-CHAPv2.
- Preshared key: Enter 12345678.
- Specify the subnet mask: Leave it as is.
- Use default gateway on remote network: Check this box.
Click Create.
To add another location, repeat the above steps with another VPN server address.
5. Connect to a VPN server location
To connect to a VPN server location, click Connect.
When you are connected to ExpressVPN successfully, you will see the word “Connected.”
Disconnect from a VPN server location
To disconnect from a VPN server location, click Disconnect.
