Important: The OpenVPN manual configuration does not offer the same security and privacy benefits as the ExpressVPN app. If your router does not support AES-NI (e.g., Asus RT-AX88U and RT-AC86U), you may experience occasional speed issues while using the OpenVPN manual configuration.

This guide will walk you through the steps to set up a VPN on your Freebox with the OpenVPN protocol.

The steps for this setup were tested on the Freebox Revolution line of devices.

Important: This setup does not extend VPN protection to any devices connected to the Freebox. Instead, only the integrated “seedbox” and all downloads initiated through the seedbox will be routed through the VPN. If you would like to extend VPN protection to devices connected to your Freebox, you will need to connect the Freebox as a secondary router to a VPN-compatible router.

Download the VPN configuration files

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account.

Click on Set Up on More Devices.

Click on Manual Config on the left side of the screen, then select the OpenVPN tab on the right.

You will first see your username and password and then a list of OpenVPN configuration files.

Download and save the .ovpn file(s) for the locations (e.g., Los Angeles, New York) that you wish to connect to.

Note: Please have your username and password ready, as you will be asked to enter them later in the setup process.

Edit the configuration files

By default, the ExpressVPN configuration files are not compatible with Freebox. You will need to manually edit them before proceeding.

In a text editor (e.g., Notepad or TextEdit), open the configuration file you downloaded.

Remove the following lines from the file:

route-method exe

route-delay 2

redirect-gateway

Save the file.

Configure your Freebox

Access your Freebox dashboard by accessing: http://mafreebox.freebox.fr

Click on Paramètres de la Freebox.

Under the Mode avancé tab, click on Client VPN.

Select the Configuration VPN tab, then click on Ajouter une connexion.

Fill in the following fields:

Description: Enter a name of your choosing

Enter a name of your choosing Type de serveur VPN: OpenVPN

OpenVPN Nom d’utilisateur: the ExpressVPN username you found above

the ExpressVPN username you found above Mot de passe: the ExpressVPN password you found above

Click on Parcourir and upload the configuration file you previously edited.

At the bottom of the window, click Sauvegarder.

At the top of the window, make sure the configuration you created is active.

To check your VPN connection is active, go to the État de la connexion VPN tab. Client VPN actif should show “Oui.”

Next, go to the Applications tab. The checkbox next to Gestionnaire de téléchargements should be checked.

