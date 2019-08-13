Need a VPN or DNS for your device?Get ExpressVPN Now
This guide will walk you through the steps to set up a VPN on your Freebox with the OpenVPN protocol.
The steps for this setup were tested on the Freebox Revolution line of devices.
Jump to section
Download the VPN configuration files
Sign in to your ExpressVPN account.
Click on Set Up on More Devices.
Click on Manual Config on the left side of the screen, then select the OpenVPN tab on the right.
You will first see your username and password and then a list of OpenVPN configuration files.
Download and save the .ovpn file(s) for the locations (e.g., Los Angeles, New York) that you wish to connect to.
Note: Please have your username and password ready, as you will be asked to enter them later in the setup process.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Edit the configuration files
By default, the ExpressVPN configuration files are not compatible with Freebox. You will need to manually edit them before proceeding.
In a text editor (e.g., Notepad or TextEdit), open the configuration file you downloaded.
Remove the following lines from the file:
route-method exe
route-delay 2
redirect-gateway
Save the file.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Configure your Freebox
Access your Freebox dashboard by accessing: http://mafreebox.freebox.fr
Click on Paramètres de la Freebox.
Under the Mode avancé tab, click on Client VPN.
Select the Configuration VPN tab, then click on Ajouter une connexion.
Fill in the following fields:
- Description: Enter a name of your choosing
- Type de serveur VPN: OpenVPN
- Nom d’utilisateur: the ExpressVPN username you found above
- Mot de passe: the ExpressVPN password you found above
Click on Parcourir and upload the configuration file you previously edited.
At the bottom of the window, click Sauvegarder.
At the top of the window, make sure the configuration you created is active.
To check your VPN connection is active, go to the État de la connexion VPN tab. Client VPN actif should show “Oui.”
Next, go to the Applications tab. The checkbox next to Gestionnaire de téléchargements should be checked.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.