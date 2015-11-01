Need a VPN for Linux? Get ExpressVPN Now

This guide will show you how to manually set up ExpressVPN on Linux using the OpenVPN protocol with ExpressVPN’s configuration files.

Prefer app setup? See the instructions for setting up the ExpressVPN app for Linux.

1. Find your ExpressVPN account credentials

On the ExpressVPN setup page, enter your ExpressVPN credentials. Click Sign In.

Click Manual Configuration on the left side of the screen. Select OpenVPN on the right. You will first see your username and password and then a list of OpenVPN configuration files.

Click the location(s) you want in order to download the .ovpn file(s).

Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup later.

2. Install and connect to the VPN

Refer to the corresponding section for your Linux distro below.

For Ubuntu

Note: The following steps were tested on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa). To install the packages, enter the following in the Terminal window: $ sudo apt install openvpn openvpn-systemd-resolved Enter your password. Then, enter Y to continue. To launch OpenVPN, enter the following: $ sudo openvpn --config /[path to file]/my_expressvpn_[server location].ovpn --script-security 2 --up /etc/openvpn/update-systemd-resolved --down /etc/openvpn/update-systemd-resolved --dhcp-option 'DOMAIN-ROUTE .' --down-pre Note: Replace [path to file] with the path to where the ExpressVPN configuration file was downloaded, and [server location] with the location shown in the file name. Enter the username and password you found earlier. After you are connected to ExpressVPN successfully, you will see the words "Initialization Sequence Completed." To keep the VPN connection active, keep the Terminal window running in the background.

For Debian

Note: The following steps were tested on Debian 10 (Buster). To install the packages, enter the following in the Terminal window: $ sudo apt install openvpn resolvconf Enter your password. Then, enter Y to continue. To launch OpenVPN, enter the following: $ sudo openvpn --config /[path to file]/my_expressvpn_[server location].ovpn --script-security 2 --up /etc/openvpn/update-resolv-conf --down /etc/openvpn/update-resolv-conf Note: Replace [path to file] with the path to where the ExpressVPN configuration file was downloaded, and [server location] with the location shown in the file name. Enter the username and password you found earlier. After you are connected to ExpressVPN successfully, you will see the words "Initialization Sequence Completed." To keep the VPN connection active, keep the Terminal window running in the background.

For Fedora

Note: The following steps were tested on Fedora 32. These steps should also work for CentOS. To install the packages, enter the following in the Terminal window: $ sudo dnf install openvpn To configure DNS, enter the following: $ sudo cp /usr/share/doc/openvpn/contrib/pull-resolv-conf/client.{up,down} /etc/openvpn/ $ sudo chmod +x /etc/openvpn/client.{up,down} $ sudo sed -i -e 's|\bresolvconf\b|ignore-&|' /etc/openvpn/client.{up,down} To launch OpenVPN, enter the following: $ sudo openvpn --config /[path to file]/my_expressvpn_[server location].ovpn --script-security 2 --up /etc/openvpn/client.up --down /etc/openvpn/client.down Note: Replace [path to file] with the path to where the ExpressVPN configuration file was downloaded, and [server location] with the location shown in the file name. Enter the username and password you found earlier. After you are connected to ExpressVPN successfully, you will see the words "Initialization Sequence Completed." To keep the VPN connection active, keep the Terminal window running in the background.

Disconnect from a VPN server location

To disconnect, enter Ctrl + C in the Terminal window.

