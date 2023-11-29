Need a VPN or DNS for your Apple TV?Get ExpressVPN Now
This tutorial will show you how to set up the ExpressVPN app on Apple TV (tvOS 17).
Setting up the ExpressVPN app for Apple TV
Using the ExpressVPN app for Apple TV
Download the VPN app
On your Apple TV, go to the App Store and search for ExpressVPN.
Select Get again.
The ExpressVPN app will be downloaded to your Apple TV.
After the app has finished downloading, select Open to launch the ExpressVPN app.
Set up the VPN app
On the app’s welcome screen, select Sign In.
You can sign in using the following methods:
Sign in with QR code (recommended)
- Scan the QR code with your smartphone to sign in. Tap Confirm.
- Enter the email and password for your ExpressVPN account.Tap Sign In.
- Tap Confirm.
Sign in with 8-character code
- On a separate device from your Apple TV, visit auth.expressvpn.com/activate.
- Enter the 8-character code displayed on your Apple TV.
- Select Continue.
- Enter the email and password for your ExpressVPN account. Select Sign In.
Sign in with email
- On the app, select Sign In With Email.
- Enter the email address and password associated with your ExpressVPN account.
- Select Sign In.
If you purchased your ExpressVPN subscription from the App Store, you can also sign in by selecting Restore Purchase. You may receive a prompt to enter your Apple ID password.
You will see a statement detailing the information collected by the ExpressVPN app. Select Agree and Continue to proceed.
You will be invited to set up your VPN. Select Continue to proceed with the installation.
The app will notify you: ‘ “ExpressVPN” Would Like to Add VPN Configurations.’ Select Allow.
Your app will ask you if you’d like to share anonymous analytics to help make ExpressVPN faster and more reliable. Select your preference to continue.
Connect to a VPN server location
To connect to a VPN server location, select . By default, ExpressVPN will suggest the location that provides the optimal experience for you, called Smart Location.
Once you see the Connected message on the app screen, you can begin streaming with freedom and security!
Disconnect from a VPN server location
To disconnect from a VPN server location, select while the VPN is on.
You will know you are disconnected when the screen says, “Not connected.”
Connect to a different VPN server location
To connect to a different server location, select Selected Location.
Select the location you would like to connect to. ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries for you to choose from.
Some countries feature multiple server locations. After selecting the country, select the server location you want to connect to.
ExpressVPN will automatically connect you to the selected server location.
Uninstall the app
To remove ExpressVPN from your Apple TV:
- Find the ExpressVPN app on your Apple TV’s home screen, then press and hold the clickpad center (Siri Remote 2nd generation or later) or touch surface (Siri Remote 1st generation).
- Select Delete App.
- Select Delete or Offload.
Offload removes the app from the Home Screen to free up storage. However, your Apple TV will retain the ExpressVPN app’s data in case you install it again.
Delete also deletes the ExpressVPN app’s data. You can download the app again, but the stored data may not be restored.
