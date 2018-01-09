Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

This tutorial will show you how to set up the ExpressVPN app on your Android TV.

Note: The steps below are for any device that uses the Android TV operating system. They include devices from:

Sony

Sharp

TCL

Xiaomi

MINIX

Nvidia Shield

1. Download the ExpressVPN app on your Android TV

Important: The steps below are for devices using Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and above. If you are using an older version of Android or cannot access the Google Play Store, The steps below are for devices using Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and above. If you are using an older version of Android or cannot access the Google Play Store, sideload the ExpressVPN app on to your Android TV.

On your Android TV, go to the Google Play Store and search for ExpressVPN.

Select ExpressVPN.

On the ExpressVPN app page, select Install.

Select Open.

Sideload the ExpressVPN App APK

To sideload the ExpressVPN app APK, you will need a USB flash drive.

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account.

Click Set Up Other Devices.

Click Android on the left side of the screen. Then click Download APK on the right.

When the download is complete, move the APK file onto your flash drive. Then eject the flash drive from your device and plug it into your Android TV.

Accessing the ExpressVPN app APK requires downloading a file manager app. For this tutorial, we will be using FX File Explorer.

On your Android TV, go to the Google Play Store, then search for FX File Explorer.

Select FX File Explorer.

Select Install.

Select Open > ACCEPT.

Select Allow to permit FX to access photos, media, and files on your device to finish the setup.

To download APK files, enable your Android TV to install apps from unknown sources.

On your Android TV, go to Settings > Device Preferences > Security & restrictions.

Select Unknown sources. Toggle FX on.

Go to FX File Explorer, then select USB Storage.

Select the ExpressVPN APK.

Select INSTALL > OPEN.

You can now use the ExpressVPN app on your Android TV.

2. Activate the ExpressVPN app

Select Sign In.

Enter the email and password for your ExpressVPN account.

Select Sign In. The app will activate.

Your app will ask if you would like to share anonymous information to help make ExpressVPN faster and more reliable. Select your preference to continue.

Select OK to configure the app.

When asked to accept ExpressVPN connection requests, select OK.

3. Connect to a VPN server location

To connect to a VPN server location, click the On Button. By default, ExpressVPN will use Smart Location to select the best server location for your circumstances.

Once you see the Connected message, you can begin surfing with freedom and security!

Disconnect from the VPN server location

To disconnect from the VPN server, click the On Button while the VPN is connected.

You will know you are disconnected when you see the “Not connected” message.

Choose a different VPN server location

To choose a different location, open the Location Picker and select a VPN location from the list.

By default, you will see two tabs, RECOMMENDED and ALL LOCATIONS.

To connect to a location, select it with your remote. You can also add a location to your list of favorites by holding the “select” button on the location. Your favorite locations will be added in a tab labeled FAVORITES.

Uninstall ExpressVPN from your Android TV

On your Android TV, go to Apps and find ExpressVPN.

Select and hold on the ExpressVPN app, then select UNINSTALL > OK.

The app is now deleted from your Android TV.

