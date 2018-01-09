Last updated:

streaming-media-console

Need a VPN or DNS for your device?

Get ExpressVPN Now
expressvpn for all devices

One ExpressVPN account. All devices.

Get Apps for Free

This tutorial will show you how to set up the ExpressVPN app on your Android TV.

Note: The steps below are for any device that uses the Android TV operating system. They include devices from:

  • Sony
  • Sharp
  • TCL
  • Xiaomi
  • MINIX
  • Nvidia Shield

The steps in this tutorial were tested on a Mi Box S. If you are unable to follow the steps below because your device interface looks drastically different, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Jump to…

1. Download the ExpressVPN app on your Android TV
2. Activate the ExpressVPN app
3. Connect to a VPN server location
Disconnect from the VPN server location
Choose a different VPN server location
Uninstall ExpressVPN from your Android TV

1. Download the ExpressVPN app on your Android TV

Important: The steps below are for devices using Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and above. If you are using an older version of Android or cannot access the Google Play Store, sideload the ExpressVPN app on to your Android TV.

On your Android TV, go to the Google Play Store and search for ExpressVPN.

Search for ExpressVPN in the Google Play Store.

Select ExpressVPN.

On the ExpressVPN app page, select Install.

Select “Install.”

Select Open.

Select “Open.”

Sideload the ExpressVPN App APK

To sideload the ExpressVPN app APK, you will need a USB flash drive.

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account.

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account.

Click Set Up Other Devices.

Click “Set Up Other Devices.”

Click Android on the left side of the screen. Then click Download APK on the right.

Select “Download APK.”

When the download is complete, move the APK file onto your flash drive. Then eject the flash drive from your device and plug it into your Android TV.

Accessing the ExpressVPN app APK requires downloading a file manager app. For this tutorial, we will be using FX File Explorer.

On your Android TV, go to the Google Play Store, then search for FX File Explorer.

Search for “FX File Explorer.”

Select FX File Explorer.

Select Install.

Select “Install.”

Select Open > ACCEPT.

Select Allow to permit FX to access photos, media, and files on your device to finish the setup.

Select “Allow.”

To download APK files, enable your Android TV to install apps from unknown sources.

On your Android TV, go to Settings > Device Preferences > Security & restrictions.

Select “Security & restrictions.”

Select Unknown sources. Toggle FX on.

Toggle “FX” on.

Go to FX File Explorer, then select USB Storage.

Select “USB Storage.”

Select the ExpressVPN APK.

Select the ExpressVPN APK.

Select INSTALL > OPEN.

You can now use the ExpressVPN app on your Android TV.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

2. Activate the ExpressVPN app

Select Sign In.

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account.

Enter the email and password for your ExpressVPN account.

Sign in with your ExpressVPN email address and password.

Select Sign In. The app will activate.

Your app will ask if you would like to share anonymous information to help make ExpressVPN faster and more reliable. Select your preference to continue.

Select your preference for helping improve ExpressVPN.

Select OK to configure the app.

Select “OK” to set up your VPN.

When asked to accept ExpressVPN connection requests, select OK.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

3. Connect to a VPN server location

To connect to a VPN server location, click the On Button. By default, ExpressVPN will use Smart Location to select the best server location for your circumstances.

Select the On Button to connect to a VPN server location.

Once you see the Connected message, you can begin surfing with freedom and security!

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Disconnect from the VPN server location

To disconnect from the VPN server, click the On Button while the VPN is connected.

Select the On Button to disconnect from a VPN server location.

You will know you are disconnected when you see the “Not connected” message.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Choose a different VPN server location

To choose a different location, open the Location Picker and select a VPN location from the list.

Select the location picker.

By default, you will see two tabs, RECOMMENDED and ALL LOCATIONS.

By default, you will see two tabs, Recommended and All Locations.

To connect to a location, select it with your remote. You can also add a location to your list of favorites by holding the “select” button on the location. Your favorite locations will be added in a tab labeled FAVORITES.

Your favorite locations will be added in a tab labeled Favorites.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Uninstall ExpressVPN from your Android TV

On your Android TV, go to Apps and find ExpressVPN.

Select and hold on the ExpressVPN app, then select UNINSTALL > OK.

Select “Uninstall.”

The app is now deleted from your Android TV.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Was this article helpful?Yes No
Got it. Could you tell us more?
Submit Feedback
Try live chat to get help instantly.