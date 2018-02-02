Need a VPN for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

One ExpressVPN account. All devices. Get Apps for Free

This tutorial will show you how to set up a VPN on your Synology using OpenVPN. Before setting up ExpressVPN for your Synology, you will need to set up your Synology and turn off IPv6.

Important: The OpenVPN manual configuration does not offer the same security and privacy benefits as the ExpressVPN app. If your router does not support AES-NI (e.g., Asus RT-AX88U and RT-AC86U), you may experience occasional speed issues while using the OpenVPN manual configuration.

1. Get your ExpressVPN account credentials

On the ExpressVPN setup page, enter your ExpressVPN credentials. Click Sign In.

Click Manual Configuration on the left side of the screen. Then select OpenVPN on the right. You will see your username, password, and a list of OpenVPN configuration files.

Click the name of the server location you wish to connect to. The configuration file will be downloaded on your device.

Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup later.

Need help? .

Back to top

2. Turn off IPv6 on your Synology

Turning off IPv6 helps prevent IPv6 traffic from leaking outside of the VPN tunnel.

To turn off IPv6, go to Control Panel > Network.

Click Network Interface > LAN. Click Edit.

In the Edit menu, click IPv6. For IPv6 setup, select Off.

Click OK. Next, reboot your Synology.

Need help? .

Back to top

3. Create a new VPN profile

To add a new VPN profile, go to Control Panel > Network > Network Interface.

Click Create > Create VPN Profile.

On the VPN Connection Method screen, select OpenVPN (via importing a .ovpn file), then click Next.

On the General Settings screen, enter the following:

Profile name: Enter a name that will help you recognize your VPN connection. It might be helpful to enter the location name (e.g., “ExpressVPN LA”).

Enter a name that will help you recognize your VPN connection. It might be helpful to enter the location name (e.g., “ExpressVPN LA”). User name: Enter the username you found earlier.

Enter the username you found earlier. Password: Enter the ExpressVPN password you found earlier.

Enter the ExpressVPN password you found earlier. Import .ovpn file: Upload the OpenVPN configuration file you found earlier.

Upload the OpenVPN configuration file you found earlier. CA certificate: Leave this blank.

Click Next.

Check the boxes for Use default gateway on remote network and Reconnect when the VPN connection is lost.

Check the box for Allow other network devices… if you’d like other devices on your network to connect through the Synology’s internet connection.

Click Apply to continue.

Need help? .

Back to top

4. Connect to a VPN server location

You will now see your new VPN profile in the Network Interface window. Select the VPN profile you created, then click Connect.

When the VPN is connected, you will see the word “Connected” under your profile name.

Need help? .

Back to top

Disconnect from a VPN server location

To disconnect from the VPN server, go to Control Panel > Network > Network Interface. Click the VPN profile, then click Disconnect.

Need help? .

Back to top