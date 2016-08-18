Need a VPN for Android? Get ExpressVPN Now

Important: Some versions of Android may not allow APK installs. If you are trying to get the ExpressVPN app and APK installs are not allowed, use the normal Some versions of Android may not allow APK installs. If you are trying to get the ExpressVPN app and APK installs are not allowed, use the normal ExpressVPN app for Android setup

This guide will show you how to configure your Android device (running Android 4.1 or later) so you can download apps that are not available in the Google Play Store.

You must use Android 5.0 or later to run the ExpressVPN Android app.

Important: After you follow these steps, any software you choose to install can run on your device. Exercise caution so that you do not install anything from suspicious sources or click links that add harmful files to your system. You are responsible for ensuring the validity of applications installed.

For Android 8 and above

On non-Samsung devices:

Go to your phone’s Settings. Go to Security & privacy > More settings. Tap on Install apps from external sources. Select the browser (e.g., Chrome or Firefox) you want to download the APK files from.

Toggle Allow app installs on.

On Samsung devices:

Go to your phone’s Settings. Go to Biometrics and security > Install unknown apps. Select the browser (e.g., Chrome or Firefox) you want to download the APK files from. Toggle Allow app installs on.

Important: Do not download the ExpressVPN APK from any third-party source as those files have likely been tampered with. If you need guidance on downloading the ExpressVPN APK, contact .

For versions earlier than Android 8

Important: You must be using Android 5.0 or later to run the ExpressVPN app.

Go to your phone’s Settings. Tap Security. Under Device administration, toggle Unknown sources on.

Important: Do not download the ExpressVPN APK from any third-party source as those files have likely been tampered with. If you need guidance on downloading the ExpressVPN APK, contact .

