This tutorial will show you how to set up and watch Kodi using ExpressVPN on Android.
Note: These steps will also work for an Android TV Box. Make sure your Android TV Box is compatible with ExpressVPN before proceeding.
- On your Android device, launch the ExpressVPN app. (See instructions on installing the ExpressVPN app for Android.)
- Tap the location picker.
- Select your preferred location.
- Check your location and IP address to confirm the VPN connection is working..
- On your Android device, open and run Kodi like normal. (See instructions on how to install Kodi on Android.)
