ExpressVPN has released a new app interface. If your app interface does not match what is shown below, update your ExpressVPN app.

This tutorial will show you how to set up and watch Kodi using ExpressVPN on Android.

Note: These steps will also work for an Android TV Box. Make sure your Android TV Box is compatible with ExpressVPN before proceeding.

  1. On your Android device, launch the ExpressVPN app. (See instructions on installing the ExpressVPN app for Android.)
  2. Tap the location picker.
    Tap the Location Picker.
  3. Select your preferred location.
    The "Recommended" tab shows you ExpressVPN’s top picks for you.
  4. Check your location and IP address to confirm the VPN connection is working..
  5. On your Android device, open and run Kodi like normal. (See instructions on how to install Kodi on Android.)

If you have further questions, please contact the ExpressVPN Support team for immediate assistance.

