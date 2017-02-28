Want fast, HD Kodi streams? Get ExpressVPN Now

This tutorial will teach you how to set up and watch Kodi using ExpressVPN on Chromebook.

From your desktop, launch the ExpressVPN app for Chromebook. If you haven’t installed the app yet, see the instructions on installing ExpressVPN on Chromebook. Click on the Location Picker (…) and double-click on the location of your choice to connect. Verify that your IP address has been changed. Open Kodi and use it as you normally would. For instructions on installing Kodi on Chromebook, see here.

