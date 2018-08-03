Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

This tutorial will show you how to set up ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer on Google Wifi.

Before you proceed, please set up your Google Wifi.

Note: MediaStreamer does not offer your Google Wifi any VPN protection. If you would like to protect your Google Wifi with a VPN, you can connect your Google Wifi to a router using the ExpressVPN app for routers.

1. Set up and register your DDNS hostname

If you have a dynamic IP address, it means you are assigned a different IP address each time you log onto your device. Dynamic IP addresses make it difficult to use MediaStreamer, and can lead to various problems when trying to access online services. A DDNS can resolve this issue.

A DDNS (dynamic Domain Name System) provides a fixed point of reference, called a static hostname. This allows ExpressVPN to grant your device access to MediaStreamer, even if your IP address is continually changed by your internet service provider.

Before setting up MediaStreamer with Google Wifi, you will need to set up a static hostname using DDNS and register the hostname with ExpressVPN.

2. Get your DNS server IP address

Go to the ExpressVPN setup page. If prompted, enter your ExpressVPN credentials and click Sign In.

Enter the verification code that is sent to your email.

On the right, you will find the MediaStreamer DNS server IP address.

Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup later.

3. Change your Google Wifi DNS settings

On your device, open the Google Wifi app.

Tap the right-most icon in the navigation menu.

Under Settings, tap Network & General.

Select Advanced networking.

Go to DNS > Customized. Enter the MediaStreamer DNS server IP addresses you found earlier.

Tap SAVE.

You are now using ExpressVPN’s DNS settings on your Google Wifi for streaming.

Restore DNS settings

To restore your original DNS settings, go to the Google Wifi app. Tap the most-right icon in the navigation bar.

Under Settings, tap Network & General > Advanced networking > DNS > Automatic.

Tap SAVE.

