This tutorial will show you how to set up MediaStreamer on your Netgear router.
MediaStreamer is a DNS service designed to offer faster streaming speeds. To use MediaStreamer smoothly, you must register your IP address on the ExpressVPN website so ExpressVPN will recognize your IP address and grant MediaStreamer access to your device.
Note: MediaStreamer does not offer the privacy and security benefits of a VPN. You cannot change locations with MediaStreamer.
The following steps were tested on Netgear Nighthawk R7000.
1. Register your IP address on the ExpressVPN website
2. Get your MediaStreamer IP addresses
3. Change the DNS settings on your Netgear router
Go to your ExpressVPN DNS settings, then enter your ExpressVPN credentials. Select Sign In.
Under IP address registration, click Register my IP address. If it already reads “registered” next to your IP address, there is no need to select this option again.
Toggle Automatically register my IP address on. This is recommended as it automatically tracks changes to your IP address.
If you have enabled Automatically register your IP address, you can keep your IP address updated by using the ExpressVPN app on your device or signing in to your ExpressVPN account occasionally.
2. Get your MediaStreamer IP address
Go to the ExpressVPN setup page for MediaStreamer. On the right, you will find the IP addresses for MediaStreamer.
Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup later.
3. Change the DNS settings on your Netgear router
To access your router admin panel, go to 192.168.1.1 in your web browser. Sign in with your username and password (by default, both are admin).
If your router’s IP address was changed in the past and you cannot remember it, you can find it in your device’s settings.
On the main menu, click Internet.
Under Domain Name Server (DNS) Address, select Use These DNS Servers. For Primary DNS and Secondary DNS, enter the MediaStreamer IP addresses found earlier.
At the top, click Apply.
Your settings will be saved after the update is complete.
