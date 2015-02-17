Need a VPN for your router? Get ExpressVPN Now

Love ExpressVPN? Want a free month? Refer a Friend Now

Looking for a fast, secure VPN setup? If you have Netgear R6700v3, R6300v2, R7000P, or Nighthawk R7000, you can If you have Netgear R6700v3, R6300v2, R7000P, or Nighthawk R7000, you can set up the ExpressVPN app for routers

This tutorial will show you how to set up MediaStreamer on your Netgear router.

MediaStreamer is a DNS service designed to offer faster streaming speeds. To use MediaStreamer smoothly, you must register your IP address on the ExpressVPN website so ExpressVPN will recognize your IP address and grant MediaStreamer access to your device.

Note: MediaStreamer does not offer the privacy and security benefits of a VPN. You cannot change locations with MediaStreamer.

The following steps were tested on Netgear Nighthawk R7000.

Important: Some Netgear routers are affected by security vulnerabilities that can be avoided by turning off Remote Management and upgrading the Netgear firmware. For more details, visit the Some Netgear routers are affected by security vulnerabilities that can be avoided by turning off Remote Management and upgrading the Netgear firmware. For more details, visit the Netgear support site

1. Register your IP address on the ExpressVPN website

Go to your ExpressVPN DNS settings, then enter your ExpressVPN credentials. Select Sign In.

Under IP address registration, click Register my IP address. If it already reads “registered” next to your IP address, there is no need to select this option again.

Toggle Automatically register my IP address on. This is recommended as it automatically tracks changes to your IP address.

If you have enabled Automatically register your IP address, you can keep your IP address updated by using the ExpressVPN app on your device or signing in to your ExpressVPN account occasionally.

Need help?

Back to top

2. Get your MediaStreamer IP address

Go to the ExpressVPN setup page for MediaStreamer. On the right, you will find the IP addresses for MediaStreamer.

Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup later.

Need help?

Back to top

3. Change the DNS settings on your Netgear router

To access your router admin panel, go to 192.168.1.1 in your web browser. Sign in with your username and password (by default, both are admin).

If your router’s IP address was changed in the past and you cannot remember it, you can find it in your device’s settings.

On the main menu, click Internet.

Under Domain Name Server (DNS) Address, select Use These DNS Servers. For Primary DNS and Secondary DNS, enter the MediaStreamer IP addresses found earlier.

At the top, click Apply.

Your settings will be saved after the update is complete.

Need help?

Back to top