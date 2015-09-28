Need a VPN for Mac? Get ExpressVPN Now

This tutorial will show you how to set up ExpressVPN on Mac using the Tunnelblick GUI (graphical user interface). Tunnelblick is a free, open-source GUI (graphical user interface) for OpenVPN on macOS and OS X.

Prefer app setup? See the instructions for app setup for Mac OS 10.10 and above.

1. Find your ExpressVPN account credentials

On the ExpressVPN setup page, enter your ExpressVPN credentials. Click Sign In.



Click Manual Configuration on the left side of the screen. Select OpenVPN on the right. You will first see your username and password and then a list of OpenVPN configuration files.

Click the location(s) you want to connect to. The .ovpn file(s) will be downloaded to your device.

Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup later.

2. Download and install Tunnelblick

On the Tunnelblick website, click Download Latest Stable Release.

Open the .dmg installer file. Double-click the Tunnelblick icon.

When prompted to open Tunnelblick, click Open. Enter your device password.

Select Allow or Don’t Allow for your notification preference.

3. Set up the VPN with Tunnelblick

On the Welcome to Tunnelblick screen, click I have configuration files.

Go to your Downloads folder or wherever you saved the ExpressVPN OpenVPN configuration file earlier. Double-click the file you want to use.

You will be asked if you would like to install for all users. If the VPN is intended for all accounts on your Mac, select All Users. If the VPN will only be used by your current account, select Only Me.

Enter your device password.

When the screen reads “Tunnelblick successfully: installed one configuration,” click OK.

4. Connect to a VPN server location

To connect to a VPN server location, click the Tunnelblick icon in the top-right corner of your screen.

From the dropdown menu, select Connect [name of the .ovpn configuration file].

Enter the ExpressVPN OpenVPN username and password you found earlier, then click OK.

When you are connected to ExpressVPN successfully, you will see the “Connected” message in green.

Disconnect from a VPN server location

To disconnect from a VPN server location, click the Tunnelblick icon in the top-right corner of the screen, then click Disconnect All.

