Note: Chromecast does not have built-in VPN or MediaStreamer DNS functionality. In order to use ExpressVPN on your Chromecast, you need to connect your Chromecast to a VPN-enabled virtual router or router. This tutorial will teach you how to do that.

You can also mirror your mobile or computer screen to your TV via Chromecast. This tutorial will teach you how.

Set up your VPN-enabled virtual router or router

Note: If you want to access content from a specific country, then configure your virtual router or router with a server address from that country.

Set up a VPN-enabled virtual router

To set up a VPN-enabled virtual router on your Windows PC or Mac, please use these tutorials:

Mac with manual setup

Windows with manual setup

Set up a VPN on your VPN-enabled router

To set up a VPN on your router, please refer to the Routers section in the tutorials index.

Set up your Chromecast

Please refer to the support documentation on the Google Chromecast Help website for step-by-step instructions to set up your Chromecast.

How to cast from your devices to Chromecast

To cast content from your device screen, click or tap the Cast icon from within a streaming app, e.g., YouTube.

Casting is typically disabled on devices that are using a VPN. To stream VPN-enabled content from your device to Chromecast, try screen mirroring instead.

Screen mirror from your devices to Chromecast

Mirroring replicates your device’s screen to that on a TV. The simplest way to use your VPN to stream to a TV is to mirror your device to your Chromecast.

Note: Before you follow these steps, you have to set up your Chromecast and connect it to the same network as your device.

Mirror your Android device to your Chromecast

Note: This method may only work on some Android devices and not others.

On your device, open the ExpressVPN app. Tap the location picker, then tap your desired location (e.g., The United States). On your device, open a streaming app (e.g., Netflix). Select any show or movie. Swipe down on any screen to access Quick Settings. Tap Screen Cast. Your device screen should now be mirrored to your TV.

Mirror your Windows PC to your Chromecast

Click the Notifications icon at the bottom right of your home screen. Click Project > Duplicate. Choose your Chromecast connection.

Mirror other devices to your Chromecast

You may not be able to directly mirror your iOS or Mac devices to your Chromecast, due to incompatibility between different systems. To work around this restriction, you can download a third-party app that supports iOS or Mac mirroring to Chromecast.

For laptops, you can download a third-party extension in your Google Chrome browser for mirroring. However, you will only be able to mirror your Google Chrome browser’s screen.

Note: ExpressVPN is not affiliated with any third-party mirroring apps. Use them at your own risk.

I need further help

