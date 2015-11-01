Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

This tutorial will show you how to set up MediaStreamer on your Xbox One.

Important: MediaStreamer is not a VPN and does not offer the privacy and security benefits of a VPN. You cannot change locations with MediaStreamer.

MediaStreamer is a DNS service designed to offer faster streaming speeds. To use MediaStreamer smoothly, you must register your IP address on the ExpressVPN website so ExpressVPN will recognize your IP address and grant MediaStreamer access to your device.

1. Register your IP address on the ExpressVPN website

Go to your ExpressVPN DNS settings, then enter your ExpressVPN credentials. Select Sign In.

Under IP address registration, click Register my IP address. If it already reads “registered” next to your IP address, there is no need to select this option again.

Toggle Automatically register my IP address on. This is recommended as it automatically tracks changes to your IP address.

If you have enabled Automatically register your IP address, you can keep your IP address updated by using the ExpressVPN app on your device or signing in to your ExpressVPN account occasionally.

2. Get your DNS server IP address

Go to the ExpressVPN setup page for MediaStreamer. On the right, you will find the IP addresses for MediaStreamer.

Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup later.

3. Configure the DNS servers on your Xbox One

From the main menu, go to Settings.

In the General tab, select Network settings.

Select Advanced settings.

Select DNS settings.

Select MANUAL.

For Primary IPv4 DNS, enter the first MediaStreamer IP address you found earlier.

Press the menu button (≡) on your controller to continue.

For Secondary IPv4 DNS, enter the second MediaStreamer IP address you found earlier.

Press the menu button (≡) on your controller to continue.

You will see a screen that shows your network settings. Press the (B) button on your controller to save your settings.

You will then see a screen saying, “It’s all good”.

Congratulations! The setup is complete. You now have access to MediaStreamer on your Xbox One.

Restore DNS settings

From your main menu, go to Settings > Network settings > Advanced settings > DNS settings. Select AUTOMATIC.

Press the (B) button on your controller to save your settings.

You will then see a screen saying “It’s all good”. You have now restored your DNS settings.

