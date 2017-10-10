Need a VPN for your device?Get ExpressVPN Now
This article will show you how to set up ExpressVPN on ASUSTOR, using the OpenVPN protocol.
You’ll need a fully set up ASUSTOR device and an ExpressVPN subscription. To begin:
Begin by signing in to your ExpressVPN account.
Once you’ve clicked the link in the welcome email or logged into the website, click on Set Up on More Devices.
On the left side of the screen, click Manual Config. On the right, select OpenVPN. You will see your OpenVPN configuration username, password, and a list of OpenVPN configuration files.
You can copy your username and password by clicking on the top-right corner.
Scroll down to the list of files and download the OpenVPN configuration file(s) for the location(s) you want to connect to.
Leave this tab open, you’ll need your ExpressVPN username and password later.
Set up your VPN profile
Now, on the ASUSTOR dashboard, go to Settings.
Under Network, click on the Network interface tab.
Click on Add and select Create VPN.
Select OpenVPN and click Next.
Select Import Configuration Files from OpenVPN Provider and click Next.
Fill in the fields as below:
- Name: a name for you to remember the connection
- Account: use the ExpressVPN username you obtained above
- Password: use the ExpressVPN password you obtained above
- Import file(s): click Browse and upload the configuration file(s) you previously downloaded
Click Finish.
Connect to the VPN server
Back in the main “Network interface” menu, select the OpenVPN connection you created and click Action > Connect.
Disconnect from the VPN server
To disconnect from the VPN, click Disconnect.
