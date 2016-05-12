Need a VPN for your router? Get ExpressVPN Now

Love ExpressVPN? Want a free month? Refer a Friend Now

This tutorial is a step-by-step guide to setting up ExpressVPN with OpenVPN on your Netduma R1 router.

Important: The OpenVPN manual configuration does not offer the same security and privacy benefits as the ExpressVPN app. If your router does not support AES-NI (e.g., Asus RT-AX88U and RT-AC86U), you may experience occasional speed issues while using the OpenVPN manual configuration.

Before you start, make sure you have an active ExpressVPN account and your Netduma R1 router set up correctly.

Note: This tutorial uses a Netduma R1 router on debug version 1.03.6g running on rb-951g-2hnd.

Download the VPN configuration files

Open the Welcome Email you received when you signed up for ExpressVPN. Click the link in the email.

If you can’t find the link, sign in to your ExpressVPN account.

Once you’ve clicked the link in the welcome email or signed in to the website, click on Set Up on More Devices.

Click on Manual Config on the left side of the screen and then select the OpenVPN tab on the right. You will first see your username and password and then a list of OpenVPN configuration files.

Download and save the .ovpn file(s) or locations (e.g. Los Angeles, New York, etc.) that you wish to connect to.

Note: Please have your username and password ready, as you will be asked to enter them later in the setup process.

If you’re on Windows, you can use Notepad to open the configuration file.

If you’re on Mac, you can use TextEdit to open the configuration file.

Keep the file open as you proceed to the next steps.

Need help? .

Back to top

Configure your Netduma router

Log into your Netduma R1 router. The router can be accessed by entering 192.168.88.1 into your browser’s address bar (Remember to check your router documentation beforehand. Your router may have a different control panel IP address for the router).

Click on VPN in the Netduma control panel.

In the VPN menu, select the devices you wish to tunnel through the VPN, then click Setup.

You will be taken to the Advanced VPN Connection Settings.

Go to the OpenVPN configuration file you downloaded earlier and copy the entire text.

Go back to the Advanced VPN Connection Settings and paste the copied text into the Config box. Be sure to remove any extras after the pasted text.

Enter your username and password, check Enable, then click Apply.

After connecting successfully, the word “Connected” will appear in a green box, along with the VPN log.

To disconnect, uncheck Enable and click Apply.

After disconnecting successfully, the word “Disconnected” will appear in a green box, along with the VPN log.

Need help? .

Back to top

Add or remove a device from the VPN

To add or remove devices from the VPN, simply check or uncheck the box next to the device name at the top of the VPN page in the router control panel.

Need help? .

Back to top