This tutorial will show you how to set up ExpressVPN on your Amazon Fire tablet (formerly Kindle Fire). ExpressVPN is compatible with FireOS 5 and later.

Note: The following steps were tested using Amazon Fire HD 10.

1. Download the VPN app

On your device, tap Appstore. Tap the “search” icon, then enter expressvpn. Tap DOWNLOAD.

Tap OPEN.

2. Set up the VPN app

Tap Sign In. Enter your ExpressVPN username and password, then tap Sign In.

You will be asked if you want to share anonymous information with ExpressVPN. This helps ExpressVPN continually improve its products and services. Select your preference to continue.

You will be asked to give permission to complete the configuration. Tap OK > OK.

3. Connect to a VPN server location

To connect to a VPN server location, tap the On Button. By default, ExpressVPN will suggest the location that provides the optimal experience for you, called Smart Location.

Once you see the Connected message on the app screen, you can begin surfing with added privacy and security!

Disconnect from a VPN server location

To disconnect from a VPN server location, tap the On Button while the VPN is connected.

You will know you are disconnected when the screen says “Not connected.”

Choose a different VPN server location

To connect to a different server location, tap the location picker below the On Button.

To connect to a server location, tap the location.

Every time you change locations, you will get a warning stating “your internet traffic may be unsecure during reconnection.” If you don’t want this message to reappear, check the Don’t show me again box.

By default, the list of VPN locations initially features two tabs: RECOMMENDED and ALL LOCATIONS.

The RECOMMENDED tab shows ExpressVPN’s top picks for you.

The ALL LOCATIONS tab lists the VPN server locations by region.

To add a location to your favorites, swipe the location to the right.

You can access your favorite locations in the FAVORITES tab.

To remove a location from your favorites, swipe the location to the right again.

Access your app settings

To access your app settings, tap the hamburger menu (≡) > Settings.

From the Settings menu, you can control a variety of features, including:

changing your VPN protocol

enabling Network Lock kill switch

enabling split tunneling

Uninstall the VPN app

On your device, hold down the ExpressVPN icon, then tap UNINSTALL > OK.

