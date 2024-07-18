Note: You may not have immediate access to ExpressVPN’s dedicated IP add-on as it is gradually being rolled out to all users. Once purchased, you can use it on the ExpressVPN app for Android, iOS, and Windows. More platforms will be available soon.



This tutorial will show you how to set up your dedicated IP address on the ExpressVPN app for Android. If you have yet to get one, learn how to buy a dedicated IP.

Setting up the VPN

To set up your dedicated IP, you must first download and set up the ExpressVPN app for Android.

Setting up your dedicated IP

Once you have set up the ExpressPN app on your Android device, on the app: Go to Options > Dedicated IP. Tap Set Up Dedicated IP. Choose a VPN location for your dedicated IP.

Note: The location you choose is fixed for the duration of your add-on. You cannot change it after setup. Set your access code.

Note: This code is the only way to access your dedicated IP on other devices, so we recommend setting a strong, unique code and keeping it somewhere safe, like on ExpressVPN Keys . If you lose your access code, ExpressVPN cannot retrieve it—even with your authorization—and you will lose access to your dedicated IP. Look out for a notification on the app telling you that your dedicated IP is ready to use. This may take up to 20 minutes. Select your dedicated IP from the list of VPN locations to connect to it.

If you are on your desktop, click > Dedicated IP . Select Unlock with Access Code. On the list of VPN locations, select your dedicated IP to connect to it. Forgot your access code? Open the ExpressVPN app on a device you have set up or unlocked your dedicated IP on, then go to Options or > Dedicated IP to retrieve your access code. You can also Keep in mind, however, that we cannot view or retrieve your access code or dedicated IP, even with your authorization. Want to find out more about ExpressVPN's dedicated IP add-on? Refer to our frequently asked questions.