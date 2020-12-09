Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

This tutorial will show you how to set up ExpressVPN on your Chromecast with Google TV.

Chromecast with Google TV gives you access to the Google Play Store, allowing you to download the ExpressVPN app directly on your Chromecast with Google TV. If ExpressVPN cannot be downloaded on your Chromecast with Google TV, you can sideload the ExpressVPN app onto it.

1. Download the ExpressVPN app on your Chromecast with Google TV

Important: If ExpressVPN cannot be downloaded on your Chromecast with Google TV, If ExpressVPN cannot be downloaded on your Chromecast with Google TV, sideload the ExpressVPN app APK onto the device

On your Chromecast device, go to Apps. Under app categories, select Search for apps.

In the search bar, enter expressvpn. Select the “search” icon.

Select Install.

Select Open.

Proceed to activating the ExpressVPN app.

How to sideload the ExpressVPN app APK

Important: Follow the steps below to sideload the ExpressVPN app APK only if ExpressVPN is not available to download directly on your Chromecast device. On your computer, sign in to your ExpressVPN setup page. On the right, click Download APK. You now need a file management app to transfer the ExpressVPN app APK from your computer to your Chromecast with Google TV. Important: ExpressVPN is not affiliated with any third-party apps. On your Chromecast device, go to Apps. Under app categories, select Search for apps. Enter file commander. Click Install > Open. Select Allow to permit File Commander to access photos, media, and files. Select a sign-in method. (Selecting Google will automatically sign you in with the same email address you used for your Chromecast device.) On the main screen, select PC File Transfer. Enter the IP address shown into the browser’s address bar on your computer. This will take you to the File Commander PC File Transfer screen. Double-click Internal storage, then click UPLOAD FILES. Click SELECT FILES. Select the ExpressVPN app APK you downloaded earlier. Select Open > UPLOAD. You now have access to the ExpressVPN app APK on your Chromecast device. Before that, you will need to enable Developer mode. On your remote, press the “home” button. Select Settings. Select System > About. Under About, locate Android TV OS build. Keep selecting it until it says, “You are now a developer!” Go back to Settings. Select Apps > Security & Restrictions > Unknown sources. Toggle File Commander on. Go to File Commander. Select Internal storage, then select the ExpressVPN app APK you uploaded earlier. Select INSTALL. The ExpressVPN app is now downloaded to your Chromecast device. Go to ExpressVPN, then select Open.

Need help? .

Back to top

2. Activate the ExpressVPN app

Select Sign In.

Enter the email and password for your ExpressVPN account.

Select Sign In. The app will activate.

Your app will ask if you would like to share anonymous information to help make ExpressVPN faster and more reliable. Select your preference to continue.

Select OK to configure the app.

When asked to accept ExpressVPN connection requests, select OK.

Need help? .

Back to top

3. Connect to a VPN server location

To connect to a VPN server location, click the On Button. By default, ExpressVPN will suggest the location that provides the optimal experience for you, called Smart Location.

Once you see the “Connected” message, you can begin surfing with freedom and security!

Need help? .

Back to top

Disconnect from a VPN server location

To disconnect from a VPN server, click the On Button while the VPN is connected.

You will know you are disconnected when you see the “Not connected” message.

Need help? .

Back to top

Choose a different VPN server location

To choose a different location, open the Location Picker and select a VPN location from the list.

By default, you will see two tabs, RECOMMENDED and ALL LOCATIONS.

To connect to a location, select it with your remote. You can also add a location to your list of favorites by holding the “select” button on the location. Your favorite locations will be added in a tab labeled FAVORITES.

Need help? .

Back to top

Uninstall ExpressVPN from your Chromecast with Google TV

On your Chromecast device, locate ExpressVPN. Hold down the Select button, then select View Details.

Select Uninstall > OK.

The ExpressVPN app will be removed from your Chromecast device.

Need help? .

Back to top