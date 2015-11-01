Need a VPN for your router? Get ExpressVPN Now

This tutorial will show you how to set up ExpressVPN on your Asus router using the OpenVPN protocol.

Important: This tutorial only works for the following Asus routers:

RT-N66U, RT-AC56U, RT-AC66U, RT-AC68U, RT-AC87U, RT-AC5300, RT-AC3200, RT-AC3100, RT-AC1750, RT-AC88U, RT-AC66R, RT-AC55U, and Merlin on Asus.

If you are unable to connect on your router or see a DNS leak, please

The following video demonstrates the setup process using Asus stock firmware.

You will need to download the OpenVPN configuration file (.ovpn) for the server location of your choice.

1. Download the VPN configuration files

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account.

Once you have signed in to the website, click Set Up Other Devices.

Click Manual Configuration on the left side of the screen. Select OpenVPN on the right.

You will first see your username and password and then a list of OpenVPN configuration files.

Click the location(s) you want in order to download the .ovpn file(s).

Keep this browser window open, as you will need it for the setup later.

Need help?

2. Configure your Asus router

Please refer to the section appropriate to your device below.

Asus stock firmware

Asuswrt-Merlin

The Asuswrt-Merlin firmware is different from the regular Asus router firmware. To configure ExpressVPN on Asuswrt-Merlin: In your browser’s address bar, enter router.asus.com to access the router admin panel. If the address for your router’s admin panel was changed in the past, and you cannot remember it, you can find it in your device’s settings. Log in with your username and password. By default, they are both admin. Under Advanced Settings, select VPN from the menu on the left. Along the top, select OpenVPN Clients. Next to Import .ovpn file, click Browse… and upload the .ovpn configuration file you downloaded above. After the file upload is complete, scroll down to Basic Settings copy-paste the ExpressVPN manual configuration username and password you found above. Scroll down to Advanced Settings. Set Accept DNS Configuration to one of the following:Strict: if you intend to use ExpressVPN on all devices connected to the router.

Exclusive: if you only intend to use ExpressVPN on select devices. Under Custom Configuration, enter the following text and click Apply. fast-io

remote-random

pull

tls-client

verify-x509-name Server name-prefix

ns-cert-type server

route-method exe

route-delay 2

tun-mtu 1500

fragment 1300

mssfix 1200

keysize 256

sndbuf 524288

rcvbuf 524288

Need help?

