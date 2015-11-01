Need a VPN for your router?Get ExpressVPN Now
This tutorial will show you how to set up ExpressVPN on your Asus router using the OpenVPN protocol.
Important: This tutorial only works for the following Asus routers:
RT-N66U, RT-AC56U, RT-AC66U, RT-AC68U, RT-AC87U, RT-AC5300, RT-AC3200, RT-AC3100, RT-AC1750, RT-AC88U, RT-AC66R, RT-AC55U, and Merlin on Asus.
If you are unable to connect on your router or see a DNS leak, please contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
The following video demonstrates the setup process using Asus stock firmware.
You will need to download the OpenVPN configuration file (.ovpn) for the server location of your choice.
1. Download the VPN configuration files
2. Configure your ASUS router
Sign in to your ExpressVPN account.
Once you have signed in to the website, click Set Up Other Devices.
Click Manual Configuration on the left side of the screen. Select OpenVPN on the right.
You will first see your username and password and then a list of OpenVPN configuration files.
Click the location(s) you want in order to download the .ovpn file(s).
Keep this browser window open, as you will need it for the setup later.
2. Configure your Asus router
Please refer to the section appropriate to your device below.
In your browser’s address bar, enter router.asus.com to access the router admin panel.
If the address for your router’s admin panel was changed in the past, and you cannot remember it, you can find it in your device’s settings.
Sign in with your router’s username and password. By default, they are both admin.
In the sidebar, click VPN.
At the top, click the VPN Client tab. Then click Add profile.
Select the OpenVPN tab, then fill out the following details:
- Description: Something to help you recognize the VPN connection.
- Username: Copy the ExpressVPN manual configuration username you found above.
- Password: Copy the ExpressVPN manual configuration password you found above.
- Import .ovpn file: Upload the file you downloaded above. Click Upload. You will see a “Complete” message.
Click OK.
Click Activate to start the VPN.
Once the connection is successful, you will see a tick icon under Connection Status.
Check your location and IP address to confirm the VPN connection is working.
If you can’t connect, retry the steps above or repeat the process with a different OpenVPN configuration file.
To change VPN locations, upload a different OpenVPN configuration file, enter your OpenVPN configuration username and password, hit Apply at the bottom of the page, then turn the service state ON.
The Asuswrt-Merlin firmware is different from the regular Asus router firmware. To configure ExpressVPN on Asuswrt-Merlin:
- In your browser’s address bar, enter router.asus.com to access the router admin panel. If the address for your router’s admin panel was changed in the past, and you cannot remember it, you can find it in your device’s settings.
- Log in with your username and password. By default, they are both admin.
- Under Advanced Settings, select VPN from the menu on the left.
- Along the top, select OpenVPN Clients.
- Next to Import .ovpn file, click Browse… and upload the .ovpn configuration file you downloaded above.
- After the file upload is complete, scroll down to Basic Settings copy-paste the ExpressVPN manual configuration username and password you found above.
- Scroll down to Advanced Settings. Set Accept DNS Configuration to one of the following:Strict: if you intend to use ExpressVPN on all devices connected to the router.
Exclusive: if you only intend to use ExpressVPN on select devices.
- Under Custom Configuration, enter the following text and click Apply.
fast-io
remote-random
pull
tls-client
verify-x509-name Server name-prefix
ns-cert-type server
route-method exe
route-delay 2
tun-mtu 1500
fragment 1300
mssfix 1200
keysize 256
sndbuf 524288
rcvbuf 524288
