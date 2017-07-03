Need a VPN for Raspberry Pi?Get ExpressVPN Now
Love ExpressVPN? Want a free month?Refer a Friend Now
This tutorial will show you how to set up the ExpressVPN Linux app on Raspberry Pi. ExpressVPN is compatible with Raspberry Pi 2 and newer models using Raspbian (32-bit).
Note: If you prefer to control the ExpressVPN Linux app with a graphical user interface (GUI), you can do so with the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome or Firefox. Install the browser extension after setting up the app.
Jump to…
1. Download the installer
2. Install and activate the app
3. Connect to a VPN server location
Disconnect from a VPN server location
Choose a different VPN server location
Switch to a different VPN protocol
Open the manual
Use the autocomplete feature
Use the ExpressVPN browser extension
Uninstall your app
Troubleshoot your connection
Download the installer
On the ExpressVPN setup page, enter your ExpressVPN credentials. Click Sign In.
On the right, select Raspbian 32-bit. Click Download.
You will also see your activation code below.
Keep this browser window open. You will need it for the setup later.
Optional: Learn about downloading the PGP key and verifying the signature.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
2. Install and activate the app
Install the app
Open Terminal. Run:
cd ~/Downloads/
Then run:
sudo dpkg -i [installer filename]
The installation will begin.
Note: If you see the error message, “Cannot connect to expressvpn daemon,” enter the following command to restart ExpressVPN:
sudo service expressvpn restart
Activate the app
In the Terminal window, run:
expressvpn activate
Paste the activation code you found earlier. Note that the code won’t appear on the screen. Hit Enter.
You will be notified when the app has been activated.
You can help improve ExpressVPN by sharing anonymized diagnostic reports. Enter Y to accept or n to decline.
If you want to opt out of sending diagnostics to ExpressVPN in the future, run:
expressvpn preferences set send_diagnostics false
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
3. Connect to a VPN server location
In the Terminal window, run:
expressvpn connect
If you are connecting for the first time, ExpressVPN will use the Smart Location feature to select a server location, which is recommended to you based on factors such as speed and proximity.
If this is not your first time connecting, ExpressVPN will connect to the server location you were most recently connected to.
Once you are successfully connected, you will see the “Connected to…” message.
Note: A single ExpressVPN subscription can be used simultaneously on five devices, regardless of platform. If you try to use more than five devices simultaneously on one subscription, you will see a message that says, “You’ve exceeded ExpressVPN’s device usage limit for this subscription.”
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Disconnect from a VPN server location
To disconnect from a server location, run:
expressvpn disconnect
You will be notified when the app has been disconnected.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Connect to a different VPN server location
Note: Before connecting to a different server location, you must disconnect from your current server location.
To find a list of recommended locations to connect to, run:
expressvpn list
By default, ExpressVPN will suggest the location that provides the most optimal experience for you, called Smart Location, at the top of the list.
Connect to a specific country
To connect to a specific country, run:
expressvpn connect [COUNTRY]
For example, to connect to Germany, run:
expressvpn connect Germany
ExpressVPN will select a server location in Germany that provides the most optimal experience for you.
Connect to a specific server location
To connect to a specific server location, run:
expressvpn connect “[LOCATION]”
or
expressvpn connect [ALIAS]
For example, to connect to the U.S.’s Santa Clara server, run:
expressvpn connect "USA - Santa Clara"
or
expressvpn connect ussc
Connect to Smart Location
To connect to the Smart Location:
expressvpn connect smart
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Switch to a different VPN protocol
VPN protocols are the methods by which your device connects to a VPN server. Switching to a different protocol can help you achieve faster connection speeds.
The ExpressVPN app for Linux uses the OpenVPN protocol. With OpenVPN, you can switch between the TCP or UDP protocols. By default, ExpressVPN will automatically pick the best protocol for you.
To switch to TCP, run:
expressvpn protocol tcp
To switch to UDP, run:
expressvpn protocol udp
You will see the message, “Protocol changed.”
If you want ExpressVPN to automatically select the optimal protocol, run:
expressvpn protocol auto
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Open the manual
To view a full list of the ExpressVPN app’s functions, run:
man expressvpn
You will see the different commands listed there.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Use the autocomplete feature
After typing a command, hit the tab key twice to see a list of available options.
For example, type:
expressvpn protocol
Then hit the tab key twice. This will list all the available protocols.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Use the ExpressVPN browser extension
If you prefer to control the ExpressVPN Linux app with a graphical user interface (GUI), you can do so with the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome or Firefox.
Note: To use the browser extension, make sure to download and activate the ExpressVPN Linux app (Version 2.0 or newer) first.
To get the ExpressVPN browser extension, run one of the following commands:
expressvpn install-firefox-extension
expressvpn install-chrome-extension
This will open the page for downloading the ExpressVPN browser extension. Click Get Extension.
Learn more about the ExpressVPN browser extension.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Uninstall your app
To uninstall the ExpressVPN app, run:
sudo dpkg -r expressvpn
The ExpressVPN app will be removed from your device.
Troubleshoot your connection
If you experience any connection problems with your app, try the following troubleshooting steps:
- Download the latest version of the ExpressVPN app for Linux.
- Connect to a different VPN server location.
- Change your VPN protocol.
- Reboot your Raspberry Pi and relaunch the ExpressVPN app.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.