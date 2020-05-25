Need a VPN for your router? Get ExpressVPN Now

This tutorial will show you how to set up your ExpressVPN router app on Linksys routers.

Note: These steps below were tested on Linksys WRT3200ACM and will work for these Linksys router models:

Linksys EA6200

Linksys WRT1200AC

Linksys WRT1900AC 13J1

Linksys WRT1900AC 13J2

Linksys WRT1900ACS

Linksys WRT1900ACS V2

If you are not sure which model your Linksys router is, see this troubleshooting guide.

Important: Installing any third-party firmware, such as ExpressVPN for routers, could invalidate your warranty. Check with the manufacturer if this is a concern.

If you bought a pre-configured router from Flashrouters, proceed directly to setting up ExpressVPN on your router.

1. Download the ExpressVPN firmware

Download the firmware on the ExpressVPN website. From the dropdown menu, select the model of your Linksys router.

Click Download Firmware.

Keep this browser window open. You will need the activation code for the setup later.

If you want to install ExpressVPN on an existing router, proceed to installing the ExpressVPN firmware.

2. Power on your router

Important: If you are currently using a different router, ExpressVPN recommends adding the Linksys router as a secondary router in your existing network. If you wish to replace your existing router with the ExpressVPN router, we recommend setting up the Linksys router as a secondary router before removing your primary router.

If you are installing ExpressVPN on an existing router, proceed to installing the ExpressVPN firmware.

If you are installing ExpressVPN on a new router, follow these steps below:

Attach the antennas to the new router. Connect it to a power source but do not connect it to the internet. If you want to use the new router as a secondary router, place it near your existing router. Turn on the new router. Wait until the router’s power light displays a solid bar.

3. Install the firmware

Important: Installing the ExpressVPN firmware will remove your router’s current settings, such as your Wi-Fi SSID and password. You can revert to the default firmware at any time.

In your browser’s address bar, enter the IP address for the router admin panel. By default, this is 192.168.1.1 (you can also find it in your device’s settings).

You will be prompted to sign in. Enter your Linksys’s router dashboard’s password. (The default is “admin.”) Click Sign In.

On the router’s admin panel, click Connectivity.

Click Choose File. Select the ExpressVPN firmware you downloaded earlier, then click Start.

You will see notifications informing you that the firmware is not recognized and updates will require a reboot of your router. Click Yes and Yes to continue.

Once you have successfully installed the firmware, click Ok to initiate a reboot of the router.

4. Connect to the internet

Connect your device to the router either via cable or Wi-Fi.

To connect over Wi-Fi, find the network Linksys(the last 5 digits of your router’s serial number) and enter the password found on your router.

If you are using a new router that will be used as a secondary router, connect it to the internet by attaching one end of an ethernet cable to its yellow port, and the other end of the cable to your existing router.

5. Set up ExpressVPN on your router

You will be taken to the ExpressVPN router dashboard. If you don’t see it, go to www.expressvpnrouter.com. Click Get Started and follow the instructions.

When the setup is complete, keep a note of your Wi-Fi name and password, and your router password.

Your router is now connected to ExpressVPN.

