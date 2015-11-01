Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

This tutorial will show you how to set up a VPN connection for your Amazon Fire TV stick and Fire TV using an ExpressVPN router or virtual VPN router.

Important: This tutorial is for users who can’t access ExpressVPN on the Amazon Appstore. If ExpressVPN is available on your Amazon Appstore, use the This tutorial is for users who can’t access ExpressVPN on the Amazon Appstore. If ExpressVPN is available on your Amazon Appstore, use the ExpressVPN app setup for Amazon Fire devices

Before proceeding, make sure you have an active ExpressVPN subscription.

1. Set up your VPN router or virtual VPN router

To establish a VPN connection, you need to set up a VPN router or a virtual VPN router.

Set up a VPN router

To set up a VPN on your router, you can:

use the ExpressVPN app for routers on selected router models, or

use the manual router configurations

Set up a virtual VPN router

You can also set up a virtual VPN router on your Windows PC or Mac.

2. Connect your Amazon Fire device to the router

On your Amazon Fire device’s menu, select Settings.

Select Network.

Select the network name of the VPN router or virtual VPN router that you set up earlier.

Enter the network password for your VPN router or virtual VPN router:

VPN routers: Enter the Wi-Fi network password.

Virtual VPN routers: Enter the password you created on your Windows PC or Mac earlier.

Select CONNECT.

