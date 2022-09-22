To use our apps and configurations, please sign up for an ExpressVPN account first.

This tutorial will show you how to set up ExpressVPN Aircove. Aircove is a high-speed Wi-Fi 6 router that brings ExpressVPN protection to every device in your home.

1. Turn on your Aircove router

Assemble the two-piece power adapter. Connect it to your Aircove and plug it into a wall outlet. After that, use the Ethernet cable provided to connect the Aircove’s Internet port to your modem or existing router’s LAN port.

Once turned on, the Aircove will boot up automatically in around one minute.

2. Connect your device to the router

Connect your device to Aircove via Wi-Fi or Ethernet cable.

Android and iOS smartphones

Using your smartphone, scan the QR code on the bottom of your Aircove to connect your smartphone to the Wi-Fi network automatically.

Alternatively, you can connect manually by searching for the Aircove Wi-Fi network on your smartphone. The network name will appear as “Aircove-XXX”, with the “XXX” unique to each router. You can check the label on the underside of your Aircove router to find the full name and password.

Once selected, you will be prompted to input the network password.

Desktops and laptops

For Wi-Fi, the network name will appear as “Aircove-XXX”. You can check the label on the underside of your Aircove router to find the full name and password. It may take a while to appear in your list of networks.

Once selected, you will be prompted to input the network password. This is located on the bottom of your Aircove.

3. Complete the setup

In your web browser’s address bar, enter expressvpnrouter.com. Select Get Started.

Next, Aircove will detect your internet connection. If prompted, enter the username and password that your internet service provider gave you. Select Connect.

On the next screen, Enter your ExpressVPN activation code. If you don’t have it with you, select the question mark and follow the instructions on how to get it.

After that, paste the activation code and select Sign In to ExpressVPN.

Next, choose whether to share anonymized data to help improve ExpressVPN products. Select either OK or No Thanks to continue.

On the next screen, you can name your Wi-Fi network. Enter a new name and password, and then select Continue.

Next, create a password for accessing your Aircove dashboard and select Continue.

At this point, your Aircove will automatically install any available updates.

Afterwards, you’ll be prompted to connect to your new Wi-Fi network using the credentials you created earlier.

Congratulations, you have now set up your ExpressVPN Aircove.

