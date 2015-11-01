Need a VPN for Linux? Get ExpressVPN Now

Love ExpressVPN? Want a free month? Refer a Friend Now

This tutorial will show you how to manually set up ExpressVPN on Linux via Ubuntu Network Manager.

Prefer app setup? See the instructions for setting up the ExpressVPN app for Linux or setup for other Linux distributions.

1. Find your ExpressVPN account credentials

Go to the ExpressVPN setup page. If prompted, enter your ExpressVPN credentials and click Sign In.

Enter the verification code that is sent to your email.

On the right, with OpenVPN already selected for you, you will see your username, password, and a list of OpenVPN configuration files.

Click the location(s) you want in order to download the .ovpn file(s).

Next, scroll down to Optional, then click ZIP file to download the VPN keys and certificates.

Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup later.

After downloading the ZIP file, go to the Downloads folder (or the location you saved the file to). Locate the file, right-click it, and select extract here to unzip it for later.

Need help? .

Back to top

2. Set up the VPN

On your desktop, click the ⋮⋮⋮ icon. In the search bar, type Network.

Select Network.



Next to VPN, click the + icon.

Click Import from file…

Select the ExpressVPN OpenVPN configuration file you downloaded earlier. Click Open.

In the Identity tab, under Authentication, enter the following details:

Type: Select Password with Certificates (TLS) .

Select . User name: Enter the username you found earlier.

Enter the username you found earlier. Password: Enter the password you found earlier.

Next, click Advanced…

Under the General tab, enter the following details:

Use custom gateway port: Check this box, then enter 1195 .

Check this box, then enter . Data compression: Select LZO .

Select . Use custom tunnel Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU): Check this box, then enter 1500 .

Check this box, then enter . Use custom UDP fragment size: Check this box, then enter 1300 .

Check this box, then enter . Restrict tunnel TCP Maximum Segment Size (MSS): Check this box.

Check this box. Randomize remote hosts: Check this box.

Select the Security tab. Make sure the following options are selected.

Cipher: Select AES-256-CBC .

Select . HMAC Authentication: Select SHA-512.

Select the TLS Authentication tab. Under Additional TLS authentication or encryption, enter the following details:

Key File: Locate the folder where the ZIP file was saved earlier, then select the ta.key file . Click Open .

Locate the folder where the ZIP file was saved earlier, then select the . Click . Key Direction: Select 1.

Click OK.

Click Add.

Need help? .

Back to top

3. Connect to a VPN server location

To connect to a VPN server location, go to Network, then toggle the new VPN profile on.

If prompted, enter the password provided for the OpenVPN configuration.

Once you are connected to ExpressVPN, you will see an icon that says “VPN” at the top right corner of your desktop.

Check your location and IP address to confirm the VPN connection is working.

Need help? .

Back to top

Disconnect from a VPN server location

To disconnect from a VPN server location, click the VPN icon at the top right corner of your desktop. Select the VPN profile, then click Turn Off.

Need help? .

Back to top