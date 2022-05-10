Stuck and need some help?Talk to a Human
This guide will show you how to set up ExpressVPN Keys (ExpressVPN’s password manager) on the ExpressVPN iOS app (beta). To use the beta app, you will have to become a beta user.
Jump to…
Create an ExpressVPN Keys account
Set up ExpressVPN Keys on another device
How to use ExpressVPN Keys
Report a bug
Create an ExpressVPN Keys account
- Become a beta user of ExpressVPN for iOS.
- Install the beta version of the iOS app.
- If you see the Keys tab, follow the setup instructions to create your account:
- Create a primary password.
- Save the recovery code in a safe place. You will need it to access your password manager if you lose the primary password.
- If prompted, enter the six-digit verification code sent to your email.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Set up ExpressVPN Keys on another device
If you have already set up your ExpressVPN Keys account and want to use ExpressVPN Keys on another device:
- On another device, install ExpressVPN Keys:
- Windows, Mac, and Linux: Beta version of the Chrome extension
- Android: Beta version of the ExpressVPN Android app
- iOS: Beta version of the ExpressVPN iOS app
- Follow the instructions to activate the password manager.
- If prompted, enter the six-digit verification code sent to your email.
- Unlock the password manager.
Your logins will sync automatically across your devices.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
How to use ExpressVPN Keys
To learn how to use ExpressVPN Keys, refer to the corresponding instructions:
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Report a bug
If you encounter any issues while using the beta version of the app:
- Tap the Keys tab.
- Tap .
- Follow the instructions.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.