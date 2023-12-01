Need a VPN or DNS for your Apple TV? Get ExpressVPN Now

One ExpressVPN account. All devices. Get Apps for Free

This page provides all the latest updates and improvements for the ExpressVPN app for tvOS. To see the latest updates for our other platforms, see the release notes for other platforms.

Need help for the ExpressVPN app for iOS? See setup instructions and troubleshooting guides for assistance.

2023 December 4

version 11.124.0

As of this release, you can now:

Send a message to our support team, including diagnostic information, to help solve any issues you might be experiencing.

Read our open-source acknowledgments, and find links to our terms of service and privacy policy.

In addition, we’ve also:

Made some adjustments to VPN server configurations, which are now refreshed in the background.

2023 November 29

version 11.123.0

The day you’ve been waiting for has come!

The ExpressVPN app is now available on Apple TV. This means you can finally change server locations at will on Apple TV! And that’s not all.

The ExpressVPN tvOS app has a look unlike anything you’ve seen from us before. Always-on dark mode? It’s here! New-look server list that’s easier for you to navigate? You bet.

Make sure you update to tvOS 17 so you can take the new app for a spin.