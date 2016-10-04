Need a VPN for Chromebook? Get ExpressVPN Now

This tutorial will show you how to use the ExpressVPN app for Chromebook with OpenVPN protocol.

Important: The steps below are for Chrome OS devices that support Android apps. Make sure your device is on the The steps below are for Chrome OS devices that support Android apps. Make sure your device is on the list of Chrome OS devices with Android app support before proceeding with this tutorial. If your Chromebook does not support Android apps, use the manual L2TP setup steps

1. Download the VPN app

On your desktop, click the Play Store icon.

(If you cannot see the icon on your desktop, click the App Launcher icon at the bottom-left corner of the screen, then search for the Play Store.)

In the Play Store search bar, search for ExpressVPN.

Select ExpressVPN. Click Install.

Click Open to launch ExpressVPN.

2. Set up the VPN app

Click Sign In.



Enter your email address and password. You will be asked if you want to share anonymous information with ExpressVPN. This helps ExpressVPN continually improve its products and services. Select your preference to continue.

You will need to allow ExpressVPN to set up VPN connections. Select OK and OK to continue.

3. Connect to a VPN server location

Note: If you are running on a Chrome OS version lower than v64, only apps downloaded from the Google Play Store will be protected by the VPN.

To connect to a VPN server location, click the On Button. By default, ExpressVPN will suggest the location that provides the optimal experience for you, a feature called Smart Location.

Once you see the Connected message on the app screen, you can begin surfing with added privacy and security!

Note: With one subscription, you can connect up to five devices to the VPN at once, regardless of platform. If you try to connect more than five devices simultaneously, you will see this screen:

Disconnect from a VPN server location

To disconnect from the VPN server, click the On Button while the VPN is connected.

You will know you are disconnected when the screen says “Not connected.”

Choose a different VPN server location

To connect to a different server location, click the location picker below the On Button.

To connect to a server location, double-click the location.

By default, the list of VPN locations features two tabs: RECOMMENDED and ALL LOCATIONS.

The RECOMMENDED tab shows ExpressVPN’s top picks for you.

The ALL LOCATIONS tab lists VPN server locations by region. You can expand and collapse the lists by clicking the triangular arrowheads.

To add a location to your favorites, drag it to the right.

You can access your favorite locations in the FAVORITES tab.

To remove a location from your favorites, drag it to the right again.

Uninstall the VPN app from your Chromebook

On your desktop, select the Play Store icon.

In the Play Store search bar, search for ExpressVPN.

Select ExpressVPN. Click Uninstall.

Click OK to uninstall.

Troubleshoot your connection

If you encounter the “TUN driver missing” error, follow the steps in this troubleshooting guide.

