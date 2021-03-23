Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

This tutorial will show you how to manually configure a VPN on your Netduma R2 router using the OpenVPN protocol. If you are using Netduma R1, follow this tutorial.

Important: The OpenVPN manual configuration does not offer the same security and privacy benefits as the ExpressVPN app. If your router does not support AES-NI (e.g., Asus RT-AX88U and RT-AC86U), you may experience occasional speed issues while using the OpenVPN manual configuration.

1. Download the VPN configuration files

Go to the ExpressVPN setup page. If prompted, enter your ExpressVPN credentials and click Sign In.

Enter the verification code that is sent to your email.

On the right, you will see your username, password, and a list of OpenVPN configuration files.

Click the location(s) you want to connect to. The corresponding .ovpn file(s) will be downloaded to your device.

Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup later.

2. Configure your Netduma R2 router

To access the Netduma admin dashboard, open a web browser and enter 192.168.77.1 into the address bar. If your router’s IP address was changed in the past, or if you cannot remember it, you can find it in your device’s settings.

Sign in with your username and password. By default, the username is admin and the password is password.

In the left sidebar, click Hybrid VPN.

Click VPN SETUP.

Click Advanced. Enter the following:

Username: Enter the username you found earlier.

Enter the username you found earlier. Password: Enter the password you found earlier.

Enter the password you found earlier. Configuration: Right-click the .ovpn config file you downloaded earlier. Open it with a text editor (Notepad for Windows, TextEdit for Mac). Copy the entire text and paste it in this field.

Click CONNECT.

Under VPN Setup, toggle Enable and Block Traffic If VPN Disconnects on.

If you are connected to the VPN successfully, you will see “Connected” next to Status.

After that, you will need to connect your devices to the VPN.

On the right, under VPN Traffic, click ADD DEVICE.

Select which devices will use the VPN, then click DONE.

You will see the devices that are connected to the VPN under VPN Traffic.

To verify you are connected, you can use ExpressVPN’s IP Address Checker to check your IP address. If your VPN connection is successful, the IP address shown will correlate to the location you are connected to via the VPN.

Disconnect a device from the VPN

You can disconnect a certain device from the VPN.

In the left sidebar, click Hybrid VPN. Under VPN Traffic, click the “bin” icon.

Configure which services use the VPN

You can select which services to use or not to use the VPN.

Under VPN Traffic, next to the device you connected to the VPN, select one of these options:

Do not VPN these services: Select this to set certain services to not use the VPN.

Select this to set certain services to not use the VPN. Only VPN these services: Select this to set certain services to use the VPN.

After that, click ADD SERVICE, then select which services will or will not use the VPN.

Click ADD SERVICE.

Disconnect from the VPN

If you want all of the connected devices to stop using the VPN, you can disconnect from the VPN.

In the left sidebar, click Hybrid VPN.

Under VPN Setup, toggle Enable off. You will see the word “Disconnected” next to Status.

You are now disconnected from the VPN.

